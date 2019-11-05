FLEETCOR Technologies : to Present at Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conference

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will present at Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conference in New York, N.Y. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at approximately 10:15 AM ET. Eric R. Dey, chief financial officer, will present on behalf of the Company.

Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

