FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FLT
FLEETCOR Technologies : to Present at Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conference

11/05/2019 | 05:46pm EST

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will present at Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conference in New York, N.Y. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at approximately 10:15 AM ET. Eric R. Dey, chief financial officer, will present on behalf of the Company.

Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC
05:46pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conferenc..
BU
11/01FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/25FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 20..
BU
10/07FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES :  Comdata Debuts Comdata OneLook – A New Business I..
BU
10/02FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Acquires Travelliance, a Leader in Airline Lodging Progr..
BU
10/01SVS : And The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand Launch A Gift Card-To-Mobile Initiat..
PR
09/25FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Ftc cards inc. announces payment to shareholders
AQ
09/10FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/10FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America ..
BU
09/05FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 655 M
EBIT 2019 1 241 M
Net income 2019 880 M
Debt 2019 2 590 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,41x
Capitalization 25 368 M
Chart FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 320,29  $
Last Close Price 291,73  $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Richard Dey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott A. duFour Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven THeodere Stull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.79%25 368
FISERV INC.43.27%71 564
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.64.13%50 874
WIRECARD AG-10.47%16 370
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.90.66%11 725
WESTERN UNION55.98%11 156
