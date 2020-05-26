Log in
FLEETCOR Technologies : to Present at the Deutsche Bank 10th Annual Global Financial Services Conference

05/26/2020

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will present at the Deutsche Bank 10th Annual Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The presentation will begin at 2:30 PM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 448 M
EBIT 2020 978 M
Net income 2020 663 M
Debt 2020 3 024 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,42x
EV / Sales2021 8,12x
Capitalization 20 050 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 271,79 $
Last Close Price 239,25 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Richard Dey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott A. duFour Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven THeodere Stull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.85%20 050
FISERV INC.-10.12%69 580
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.18%52 867
WIRECARD AG-18.93%11 622
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-23.01%8 635
AFTERPAY LIMITED67.73%8 482
