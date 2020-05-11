Log in
FLEETCOR Technologies : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/11/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The presentation will begin at 11:50 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.


© Business Wire 2020
