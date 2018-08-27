FleetCor Technologies : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) today announced that the Company
will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas,
Nevada on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at approximately 11:00 AM PT.
Eric R. Dey, chief financial officer, will present on behalf of the
Company.
Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by
visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.
About FLEETCOR
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is a leading global provider of
commercial payment solutions. The Company helps businesses of all sizes
better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging
and other general payables. With its proprietary payment acceptance
networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales
and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North
America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information,
please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005084/en/