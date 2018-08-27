FleetCor Technologies : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) today announced that the Company will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at approximately 11:00 AM PT. Eric R. Dey, chief financial officer, will present on behalf of the Company.

Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions. The Company helps businesses of all sizes better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging and other general payables. With its proprietary payment acceptance networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

