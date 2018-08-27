Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FleetCor Technologies, Inc.    FLT

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (FLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FleetCor Technologies : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) today announced that the Company will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at approximately 11:00 AM PT. Eric R. Dey, chief financial officer, will present on behalf of the Company.

Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions. The Company helps businesses of all sizes better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging and other general payables. With its proprietary payment acceptance networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC
02:31pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
BU
08/22FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Comdata Appoints Brian Radin as President of Its Prepaid..
BU
08/07FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Etrade Capital Management Increases Holding in Banco San..
AQ
08/03FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NYSE : FLT) reported earnings of $1.91 per share mi..
AQ
08/02FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
08/02FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/31Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces Investigation of NantHealth, Inc. (NH..
PR
07/25CERIDIAN HCM : Announces the Appointment of New Directors
AQ
07/24S&P 500 ANALYST MOVES : Flt
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/20FleetCor Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/13FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES :   A Solid Growth Story 
08/03FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/02FleetCor Technologies beats by $0.04, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 404 M
EBIT 2018 1 169 M
Net income 2018 728 M
Debt 2018 2 072 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,81
P/E ratio 2019 22,56
EV / Sales 2018 8,81x
EV / Sales 2019 7,72x
Capitalization 19 102 M
Chart FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 251 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Richard Dey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John A. Reed Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven THeodere Stull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.33%19 102
FISERV22.06%32 252
WIRECARD102.43%26 910
FIRST DATA CORP50.27%23 241
GLOBAL PAYMENTS20.09%19 042
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-6.53%13 024
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.