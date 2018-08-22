Fletcher Building : 2018 Annual Results Investor Presentation Download

Log in
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED (FBU)
Fletcher Building : 2018 Annual Results Investor Presentation

08/22/2018

Important Information

This Full Year Results presentation dated 22 August 2018 provides additional comment on the management commentary of the same date. As such, it should be read in conjunction with, and subject to, the explanations and views of future outlook on market conditions, earnings and activities given in that commentary.

In certain sections of this presentation the Group has chosen to present certain financial information exclusive of the impact of Significant Items and/or the results of the Building + Interiors (B+I) business unit, consistent with previous market guidance. Where such information is presented, it is clearly described and marked with an appropriate footnote. This allows the readers of this presentation to better understand the underlying operations and performance of the Group.

The Group's financial results, including comparative information, have been presented in accordance with the revised divisional structure announced on 21 June 2018.

2

Fletcher BuildingFull Year Results Presentation | © August 2018

FOCUS

Content

1. Results Overview

  • 2. Industry Context

  • 3. Divisional Performance

  • 4. Financial Results

  • 5. Outlook

  • 6. Appendix

Fletcher Building

Full Year Results Presentation 2018

Results Overview

NZ$mJune 2017 12 months

June 2018 12 months

Change $m

Revenue

9,399

9,471

72

Operating earnings before significant items1

525

50

(475)

Net earnings before significant items

321

(60)

(381)

Significant items (post tax)

(227)

(130)

97

Net earnings

94

(190)

(284)

Cashflow from operating activities2

243

396

153

Basic earnings per share (cents)

13.5

(25.5)

(39.0)

Dividends declared per share (cents)

39.0

0.0

(39.0)

Operating earnings before significant items ex B+I3

817

710

(107)

  • 1Operating earnings before significant items is a non-GAAP measure used by management to assess the performance of the business and has been derived from Fletcher Building's financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018. Details of significant items can be found in note 4 of the financial statements.

  • 2Cashflow from operating activities is EBITDA less net interest, less cash tax, less provisions and net of working capital movements

  • 3Measure excludes the impact of the Building + Interiors (B+I) business unit

4

Fletcher BuildingFull Year Results Presentation | © August 2018

Results OverviewSafety performance

Fletcher Building Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate17.5

7.0

6.5

6.0

5.5

5.1

5.0

4.5

4.0

Aug-16

Sep-16

Oct-16

Nov-16

Dec-16

Jan-17

Feb-17

Mar-17

Apr-17

May-17

Jun-17

Jul-17

Aug-17

Sep-17

Oct-17

Nov-17

Dec-17

Jan-18

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

1Number of injuries over the last 12 months rolling per million hours worked

5

Fletcher BuildingFull Year Results Presentation | © August 2018

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 07:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 9 349 M
EBIT 2019 707 M
Net income 2019 409 M
Debt 2019 1 492 M
Yield 2019 4,49%
P/E ratio 2019 14,67
P/E ratio 2020 13,61
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 5 842 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,56  NZD
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Ralph James Norris Independent Chairman
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
John Bell Chief Information Officer
Alan Trevor Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED3 915
SAINT-GOBAIN-20.89%22 623
ASSA ABLOY AB6.69%21 050
MASCO-12.02%11 915
AGC INC-14.37%9 016
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-19.84%7 823
