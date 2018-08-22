Fletcher Building : 2018 Annual Results Investor Presentation Download

Important Information

This Full Year Results presentation dated 22 August 2018 provides additional comment on the management commentary of the same date. As such, it should be read in conjunction with, and subject to, the explanations and views of future outlook on market conditions, earnings and activities given in that commentary.

In certain sections of this presentation the Group has chosen to present certain financial information exclusive of the impact of Significant Items and/or the results of the Building + Interiors (B+I) business unit, consistent with previous market guidance. Where such information is presented, it is clearly described and marked with an appropriate footnote. This allows the readers of this presentation to better understand the underlying operations and performance of the Group.

The Group's financial results, including comparative information, have been presented in accordance with the revised divisional structure announced on 21 June 2018.

FOCUS

Content

1. Results Overview

2. Industry Context

3. Divisional Performance

4. Financial Results

5. Outlook

6. Appendix

Fletcher Building

Full Year Results Presentation 2018

Results Overview

NZ$mJune 2017 12 months June 2018 12 months Change $m Revenue 9,399 9,471 72 Operating earnings before significant items1 525 50 (475) Net earnings before significant items 321 (60) (381) Significant items (post tax) (227) (130) 97 Net earnings 94 (190) (284) Cashflow from operating activities2 243 396 153 Basic earnings per share (cents) 13.5 (25.5) (39.0) Dividends declared per share (cents) 39.0 0.0 (39.0) Operating earnings before significant items ex B+I3 817 710 (107)

1Operating earnings before significant items is a non-GAAP measure used by management to assess the performance of the business and has been derived from Fletcher Building's financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018. Details of significant items can be found in note 4 of the financial statements.

2Cashflow from operating activities is EBITDA less net interest, less cash tax, less provisions and net of working capital movements

3Measure excludes the impact of the Building + Interiors (B+I) business unit

Results OverviewSafety performance

Fletcher Building Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate17.5

7.0

6.5

6.0

5.5

5.1

5.0

4.5

4.0

1Number of injuries over the last 12 months rolling per million hours worked

