Fletcher Building : 2018 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report Download

Letter from the Chairman
Financial statements
Notes to the financial statements
Noteholder information
Bruce HassallDirector
Letter from the chairman.
I am pleased to present the annual report of Fletcher Building Industries Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 30 June 2018.
Fletcher Building Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fletcher Building Limited (the "Group"). The contents of this annual report should be read in conjunction with the Group 2018 annual report which can be viewed at fbu.com.
RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD
Net losses after tax for the year to 30 June 2018 were $35.2 million (2017: $38.1 million). Shareholders' funds decreased to $380.2 million from $414.5 million at 30 June 2017.
BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company has issued capital notes and those funds have been invested in other Fletcher Building group companies. The Company owns 20 per cent of the shares in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited which currently holds all of the shares in the Group's New Zealand operating subsidiaries.
During the year the Company issued $150 million of additional capital notes to an institutional investor and those funds were invested in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited consistent with the existing capital notes on issue.
FLETCHER BUILDING GROUP PERFORMANCEFletcher Building Limited guarantees all of the capital notes issued by Fletcher Building Industries on an unsecured subordinated basis. The financial performance of the Company should be considered in conjunction with the financial statements of the Group. The Group reported net losses of $190 million for the year ended 30 June 2018, compared to earnings of $94 million in prior year. The decreasein net earnings is due to lower earnings from the Construction division as a result of the recognition of provisions for future losses on construction contracts currently being completed.
The financial position of the Company is dependent on that of Fletcher Building Limited. The provisions recognised during the period in the Construction division have resulted in the Group breaching certain covenants in relation to its borrowings.
This is not expected to impact the Group's ability to provide ongoing support to the Company. Further information on the operations and performance of the Group, including the detailed going concern disclosure note, is available on its website,fbu.com, and I recommend that you take the opportunity to review it.
Income statement, statement of comprehensive income and statement of movements in equity
Income statement
For the year ended 30 June 2018
|
Notes
|
Year ended June 2018 NZ$000
|
Year ended June 2017 NZ$000
|
Share of profits / (losses) of associate
5
|
(10,668)
|
59,762
|
Earnings / (losses) before interest and taxation Funding costs
2
|
(10,668)
|
59,762 (30,026)
|
(34,064)
|
Earnings / (losses) before taxation Taxation benefit
3
|
(44,732)
|
29,736 8,407
|
9,538
|
Net earnings / (losses)
|
(35,194)
|
38,143
Statement of comprehensive income
For the year ended 30 June 2018
|
Notes
|
Year ended June 2018 NZ$000
|
Year ended
June 2017 NZ$000
|
Net earnings / (losses)
|
(35,194)
|
38,143
|
Share of associate's other comprehensive incomeTotal comprehensive income / (loss)
5
|
(632) 37,511
|
855
|
(34,339)
Statement of movements in equity
For the year ended 30 June 2018
|
Notes
|
Year ended June 2018 NZ$000
|
Year ended
June 2017 NZ$000
|
Total equity at the beginning of the year Total comprehensive income / (loss)
Total equity
|
414,498
|
376,987 37,511 414,498
|
(34,339)
|
380,159
The accompanying notes form part of and are to be read in conjunction with these financial statements.
Balance sheet
As at 30 June 2018
|
Notes
|
As at June 2018 NZ$000
|
As at June 2017
NZ$000
|
Assets
Current assets:
Amounts owed by related companies 14
Current tax asset 9
|
71,565 8,407
|
|
103,000
|
9,538
|
Total current assets
Non-current assets: Investment in associate
5
|
112,538
|
79,972
843,464
|
|
|
943,651
|
Total non-current assets
|
943,651
|
843,464
|
Total assets
|
1,056,189
|
923,436
|
Liabilities
Current liabilities: Accrued interest
Amounts owed to related companies 14
Capital notes 10
|
8,938
100,000
|
|
6,827
|
19,203
|
150,000
|
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities: Capital notes
10
|
176,030
|
108,938
400,000
|
|
|
500,000
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
500,000
|
400,000
|
Total liabilities
|
676,030
|
508,938
|
Equity
Reported capital Reserves
6 7, 8
|
346,000 68,498
|
346,000
|
34,159
|
Total equity
|
380,159
|
414,498
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
1,056,189
|
923,436
The accompanying notes form part of and are to be read in conjunction with these financial statements.
On behalf of the board 22 August 2018
