Fletcher Building : 2018 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report Download

08/22/2018 | 08:37am CEST

This report is dated 22 August 2018 and is signed on behalf of the board of Fletcher Building Industries Limited by:

Letter from the Chairman

Financial statements

Notes to the financial statements

Noteholder information

1 2 6 14

Sir Ralph NorrisChairman

Bruce HassallDirector

Letter from the chairman.

I am pleased to present the annual report of Fletcher Building Industries Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 30 June 2018.

Fletcher Building Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fletcher Building Limited (the "Group"). The contents of this annual report should be read in conjunction with the Group 2018 annual report which can be viewed at fbu.com.

RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD

Net losses after tax for the year to 30 June 2018 were $35.2 million (2017: $38.1 million). Shareholders' funds decreased to $380.2 million from $414.5 million at 30 June 2017.

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company has issued capital notes and those funds have been invested in other Fletcher Building group companies. The Company owns 20 per cent of the shares in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited which currently holds all of the shares in the Group's New Zealand operating subsidiaries.

During the year the Company issued $150 million of additional capital notes to an institutional investor and those funds were invested in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited consistent with the existing capital notes on issue.

FLETCHER BUILDING GROUP PERFORMANCEFletcher Building Limited guarantees all of the capital notes issued by Fletcher Building Industries on an unsecured subordinated basis. The financial performance of the Company should be considered in conjunction with the financial statements of the Group. The Group reported net losses of $190 million for the year ended 30 June 2018, compared to earnings of $94 million in prior year. The decreasein net earnings is due to lower earnings from the Construction division as a result of the recognition of provisions for future losses on construction contracts currently being completed.

The financial position of the Company is dependent on that of Fletcher Building Limited. The provisions recognised during the period in the Construction division have resulted in the Group breaching certain covenants in relation to its borrowings.

This is not expected to impact the Group's ability to provide ongoing support to the Company. Further information on the operations and performance of the Group, including the detailed going concern disclosure note, is available on its website,fbu.com, and I recommend that you take the opportunity to review it.

Sir Ralph NorrisChairman

1

Income statement, statement of comprehensive income and statement of movements in equity

Income statement

For the year ended 30 June 2018

Notes

Year ended June 2018 NZ$000

Year ended June 2017 NZ$000

Share of profits / (losses) of associate

5

(10,668)

59,762

Earnings / (losses) before interest and taxation Funding costs

2

(10,668)

59,762 (30,026)

(34,064)

Earnings / (losses) before taxation Taxation benefit

3

(44,732)

29,736 8,407

9,538

Net earnings / (losses)

(35,194)

38,143

Statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 30 June 2018

Notes

Year ended June 2018 NZ$000

Year ended

June 2017 NZ$000

Net earnings / (losses)

(35,194)

38,143

Share of associate's other comprehensive incomeTotal comprehensive income / (loss)

5

(632) 37,511

855

(34,339)

Statement of movements in equity

For the year ended 30 June 2018

Notes

Year ended June 2018 NZ$000

Year ended

June 2017 NZ$000

Total equity at the beginning of the year Total comprehensive income / (loss)

Total equity

414,498

376,987 37,511 414,498

(34,339)

380,159

The accompanying notes form part of and are to be read in conjunction with these financial statements.

2

2

Ballaanncceeshseheteet

Balance sheet

As at 30 June 2018

A

C

Amounts owed by related companies C

T

N I T

T

L

C A

Amounts owed to C

T

N C TT

E

R RT T

Notes

As at June 2018 NZ$000

As at June 2017

NZ$000

Assets

Current assets:

Amounts owed by related companies 14

Current tax asset 9

71,565 8,407

103,000

9,538

Total current assets

Non-current assets: Investment in associate

5

112,538

79,972

843,464

943,651

Total non-current assets

943,651

843,464

Total assets

1,056,189

923,436

Liabilities

Current liabilities: Accrued interest

Amounts owed to related companies 14

Capital notes 10

8,938

100,000

6,827

19,203

150,000

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities: Capital notes

10

176,030

108,938

400,000

500,000

Total non-current liabilities

500,000

400,000

Total liabilities

676,030

508,938

Equity

Reported capital Reserves

6 7, 8

346,000 68,498

346,000

34,159

Total equity

380,159

414,498

Total liabilities and equity

1,056,189

923,436

The accompanying notes form part of and are to be read in conjunction with these financial statements.

On behalf of the board 22 August 2018

Sir Ralph NorrisChairman

Bruce HassallDirector

3

3

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:36:02 UTC
