Fletcher Building : 2018 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report Download

Financial statements

Notes to the financial statements

Sir Ralph Norris

Bruce Hassall

I am pleased to present the annual report of Fletcher Building Industries Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 30 June 2018.

Fletcher Building Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fletcher Building Limited (the "Group"). The contents of this annual report should be read in conjunction with the Group 2018 annual report which can be viewed at fbu.com.

RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD

Net losses after tax for the year to 30 June 2018 were $35.2 million (2017: $38.1 million). Shareholders' funds decreased to $380.2 million from $414.5 million at 30 June 2017.

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company has issued capital notes and those funds have been invested in other Fletcher Building group companies. The Company owns 20 per cent of the shares in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited which currently holds all of the shares in the Group's New Zealand operating subsidiaries.

During the year the Company issued $150 million of additional capital notes to an institutional investor and those funds were invested in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited consistent with the existing capital notes on issue.

FLETCHER BUILDING GROUP PERFORMANCEFletcher Building Limited guarantees all of the capital notes issued by Fletcher Building Industries on an unsecured subordinated basis. The financial performance of the Company should be considered in conjunction with the financial statements of the Group. The Group reported net losses of $190 million for the year ended 30 June 2018, compared to earnings of $94 million in prior year. The decreasein net earnings is due to lower earnings from the Construction division as a result of the recognition of provisions for future losses on construction contracts currently being completed.

The financial position of the Company is dependent on that of Fletcher Building Limited. The provisions recognised during the period in the Construction division have resulted in the Group breaching certain covenants in relation to its borrowings.

This is not expected to impact the Group's ability to provide ongoing support to the Company. Further information on the operations and performance of the Group, including the detailed going concern disclosure note, is available on its website,fbu.com, and I recommend that you take the opportunity to review it.

Sir Ralph NorrisChairman

Income statement, statement of comprehensive income and statement of movements in equity

Income statement

For the year ended 30 June 2018

Notes Year ended June 2018 NZ$000 Year ended June 2017 NZ$000 Share of profits / (losses) of associate 5 (10,668) 59,762 Earnings / (losses) before interest and taxation Funding costs 2 (10,668) 59,762 (30,026) (34,064) Earnings / (losses) before taxation Taxation benefit 3 (44,732) 29,736 8,407 9,538 Net earnings / (losses) (35,194) 38,143

Statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 30 June 2018

Notes Year ended June 2018 NZ$000 Year ended June 2017 NZ$000 Net earnings / (losses) (35,194) 38,143 Share of associate's other comprehensive incomeTotal comprehensive income / (loss) 5 (632) 37,511 855 (34,339)

Statement of movements in equity

For the year ended 30 June 2018

Notes Year ended June 2018 NZ$000 Year ended June 2017 NZ$000 Total equity at the beginning of the year Total comprehensive income / (loss) Total equity 414,498 376,987 37,511 414,498 (34,339) 380,159

The accompanying notes form part of and are to be read in conjunction with these financial statements.

Balance sheet

As at 30 June 2018

Amounts owed by related companies C

Notes As at June 2018 NZ$000 As at June 2017 NZ$000 Assets Current assets: Amounts owed by related companies 14 Current tax asset 9 71,565 8,407 103,000 9,538 Total current assets Non-current assets: Investment in associate 5 112,538 79,972 843,464 943,651 Total non-current assets 943,651 843,464 Total assets 1,056,189 923,436 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accrued interest Amounts owed to related companies 14 Capital notes 10 8,938 100,000 6,827 19,203 150,000 Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities: Capital notes 10 176,030 108,938 400,000 500,000 Total non-current liabilities 500,000 400,000 Total liabilities 676,030 508,938 Equity Reported capital Reserves 6 7, 8 346,000 68,498 346,000 34,159 Total equity 380,159 414,498 Total liabilities and equity 1,056,189 923,436

The accompanying notes form part of and are to be read in conjunction with these financial statements.

On behalf of the board 22 August 2018

Sir Ralph Norris

Bruce Hassall

