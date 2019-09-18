Fletcher Building : 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Director Nominations

Auckland, 18 September 2019: Fletcher Building Limited advises that its 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held at Eden Park, Kingsland, Auckland, on Thursday 28 November 2019, commencing at 10.30am.

The closing date for director nominations is Wednesday 2 October 2019. All nominations must be received by 5.00pm NZT on the closing date.

Nominations must be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, and should be directed to the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Fletcher Building Limited, Private Bag 92114, Auckland 1142.