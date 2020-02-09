Log in
Fletcher Building : 2020 Half Year Results Webcast

02/09/2020 | 05:13pm EST

Auckland, 10 February 2020

As previously advised, Fletcher Building will release its HY20 results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, 19 February 2020.

Fletcher Building management will host a briefing for all investors and analysts at 11:00am NZT / 9:00am AEST to discuss the results. Participants can access the briefing by either live teleconference or webcast. Details are set out below:

Teleconference

Teleconference Passcode: 6365628

Australia Toll Free

1 800 148 258

Hong Kong

800 965 808

Australia Local

+61 2 8038 5271

Japan

0066 3306 2118

New Zealand Toll Free

0800 667 018

Singapore

800 616 2170

United Kingdom

0800 056 9662

United States

186 6586 2813

Webcast

You can watch the webcast live at the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8iccqsap

Recorded Replays

After 3.00pm NZT on Wednesday you will also be able to access a recorded version of the briefing by dialing the telephone number below and entering the access code 6365628.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 22:12:07 UTC
