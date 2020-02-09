Fletcher Building : 2020 Half Year Results Webcast

Auckland, 10 February 2020
As previously advised, Fletcher Building will release its HY20 results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, 19 February 2020.
Fletcher Building management will host a briefing for all investors and analysts at 11:00am NZT / 9:00am AEST to discuss the results. Participants can access the briefing by either live teleconference or webcast. Details are set out below:
Teleconference
Teleconference Passcode: 6365628
|
Australia Toll Free
|
1 800 148 258
|
Hong Kong
|
800 965 808
|
Australia Local
|
+61 2 8038 5271
|
Japan
|
0066 3306 2118
|
New Zealand Toll Free
|
0800 667 018
|
Singapore
|
800 616 2170
|
United Kingdom
|
0800 056 9662
|
United States
|
186 6586 2813
Webcast
You can watch the webcast live at the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8iccqsap
Recorded Replays
After 3.00pm NZT on Wednesday you will also be able to access a recorded version of the briefing by dialing the telephone number below and entering the access code 6365628.
