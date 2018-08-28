Log in
Fletcher Building : Chairman Sir Ralph Norris completes Board refresh with appointment of Australian Director

08/28/2018

Auckland, 29 August 2018

Fletcher Building Chairman, Sir Ralph Norris, today announced the appointment of Martin Brydon as a non-executive director of the Company effective 1 September 2018. The Board has determined that Martin Brydon is an independent director.

Martin Brydon, who is currently the CEO and Managing Director of ASX100 building products company Adelaide Brighton Limited, announced in May 2018 his intention to retire from Adelaide Brighton Limited, and will complete his tenure with the company later this year.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Sir Ralph Norris said: 'Our new strategy focuses Fletcher Building on the New Zealand and Australian markets, and we believe the addition of a director with such extensive experience in Australia will be a valuable addition to our Board.

'In June I announced Bruce Hassall as my successor and four new directors, and Martin's appointment now completes our planned refresh. I am pleased to have been able to strengthen the expertise and diversity of the Board, and I am confident the new chairman and directors will provide strong leadership and support to the CEO and executives as the new strategy is implemented over the coming years.'

Martin has led an impressive career spanning more than 40 years in the Australian building products sector. Martin started his career as an indentured engineering cadet with BHP, before progressing to general management roles with Cockburn Cement Limited, where he then served as CEO from 1998-1999. Martin joined Adelaide Brighton Limited in 1999 and held a number of general management roles before his appointment as CEO and Managing Director in 2014.

Effective 1 September 2018 the Fletcher Building Board will comprise of the following non-executive directors:

Bruce Hassall Independent Chairman
Martin Brydon Independent Director
Antony Carter Independent Director
Barbara Chapman Independent Director
Alan Jackson Independent Director
Rob McDonald Independent Director
Doug McKay Independent Director
Cathy Quinn Independent Director
Steve Vamos Independent Director

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 21:36:01 UTC
