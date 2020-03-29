Log in
Fletcher Building : Director steps down

03/29/2020 | 10:23pm EDT

Auckland, 30 March 2020

Fletcher Building Chair Bruce Hassall today announced that Independent Non-Executive Director Steve Vamos has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company and the Board of Fletcher Building Industries Limited.

Steve's decision to resign from the Board had been planned for a number of months.

Chair Bruce Hassall said: 'Steve brought a diverse perspective to the Board and we thank him for his considerable contribution over his almost five-year tenure. Steps are underway to replace him in due course.'

Authorised by Andrew Clarke, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 02:22:04 UTC
