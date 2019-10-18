Fletcher Building : NZICC Update

Auckland, 18 October 2019
Fletcher Building Limited ('Fletcher Building') notes media reports of statements made by a director of SkyCity today at its Annual Meeting about progress at New Zealand International Convention Centre. Fletcher Building confirms that it remains within the Construction provisions announced in February 2018.
Fletcher Building agrees with the reported comments of SkyCity CEO Graeme Stephens, that SkyCity and Fletcher Construction have been and continue to work constructively together.
