Fletcher Building : New Zealand Convention Centre Site Handed Back to Fletcher Construction After Fire

By Stephen Nakrosis



Fletcher Building Ltd. on Wednesday said the New Zealand International Convention Centre site, which was the location of a significant fire on Oct. 22, has been handed back to Fletcher Construction.

The facility in Auckland was under construction when the fire broke out last month.

Fletcher said it is "working to determine the impact of the NZICC fire on the project's delivery timeline and costs, the timing of insurance proceeds and project cash flows, and any potential impact on the Construction provisions announced in February 2018."

The company said it expected to be able to provide further updates in February 2020 during its half-year results announcement.

