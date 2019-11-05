Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fletcher Building Limited    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fletcher Building : New Zealand Convention Centre Site Handed Back to Fletcher Construction After Fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 03:12pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Fletcher Building Ltd. on Wednesday said the New Zealand International Convention Centre site, which was the location of a significant fire on Oct. 22, has been handed back to Fletcher Construction.

The facility in Auckland was under construction when the fire broke out last month.

Fletcher said it is "working to determine the impact of the NZICC fire on the project's delivery timeline and costs, the timing of insurance proceeds and project cash flows, and any potential impact on the Construction provisions announced in February 2018."

The company said it expected to be able to provide further updates in February 2020 during its half-year results announcement.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
03:12pFLETCHER BUILDING : New Zealand Convention Centre Site Handed Back to Fletcher C..
DJ
03:05pFLETCHER BUILDING : Update on NZICC fire
PU
10/31FLETCHER BUILDING : New Zealand International Convention Centre site handed back..
PU
10/23FLETCHER BUILDING : NZICC fire update
PU
10/22FLETCHER BUILDING : NZICC Fire
PU
10/18FLETCHER BUILDING : NZICC Update
PU
10/15FLETCHER BUILDING : opens New Zealand's largest offsite home manufacturing facil..
PU
09/23FLETCHER BUILDING : confirms director appointment and retirement of Tony Carter
PU
09/19FLETCHER BUILDING : announces Executive Team changes
PU
09/18FLETCHER BUILDING : 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Director Nominations
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 8 002 M
EBIT 2020 538 M
Net income 2020 282 M
Debt 2020 790 M
Yield 2020 5,00%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 4 053 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,14  NZD
Last Close Price 4,85  NZD
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
David Moss Chief Information Officer
Antony John Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED2 519
ASSA ABLOY46.00%26 750
SAINT-GOBAIN29.26%22 824
MASCO CORPORATION57.90%13 190
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC63.10%8 622
AGC INC.17.11%8 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group