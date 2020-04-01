Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Fletcher Building Limited    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : New Zealand's Fletcher Building Proposes 70% Pay Cut for Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:21pm EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Fletcher Building Ltd. is proposing to cut wages by 70% over the next eight weeks, according to a letter to staff from the New Zealand company's chief executive.

The letter seen by the Wall Street Journal was sent to employees on Wednesday and asks them to respond to the proposal within 24 hours.

Base pay would be cut in three stages, first to 65% of pre-pandemic levels, then to 50% and finally to 30% from May 21, according to the letter.

The company, which employs about 10,000 people in New Zealand, said most of its operations have stopped because of a national lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the impact on revenue and the extended period of uncertainty we are facing, we are not in a position to sustain our entire workforce at full pay," Chief Executive Ian Jones said.

Mr. Jones said in the letter that the company is receiving government wage subsidies and no-one's weekly pay would fall below the subsidy, which is NZ$585.50 ($346) a week for a full-time employee.

E tu, a union representing some Fletcher Building workers, said the employment laws aren't negated by the pandemic and the company can't unilaterally impose pay cuts.

"They have massive public and private contracts and could absolutely afford to keep everyone employed with the pay rates that union members have fought hard to secure," the union said in a statement.

The government wage subsidy program is currently planned to last for 12 weeks and is estimated to cost NZ$8 billion to NZ$12 billion.

The government is promising to fast-track construction projects around the country once the lockdown is eased to help the economy recover.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
09:21pFLETCHER BUILDING : New Zealand's Fletcher Building Proposes 70% Pay Cut for Emp..
DJ
01:01aFLETCHER BUILDING : proposes Covid-19 lockdown 12-week Bridging Pay Programme
PU
03/29FLETCHER BUILDING : Director steps down
PU
03/19FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/24FLETCHER BUILDING : Firth boosts local manufacturing with new $10 million concre..
PU
02/20FLETCHER BUILDING : welcomes collaborative airport partnership
PU
02/19FLETCHER BUILDING : FY20 Interim Financial Results Download
PU
02/18FLETCHER BUILDING : to build new plasterboard manufacturing and distribution fac..
PU
02/18FLETCHER CEO : Not Seeing Any Material Impact From Virus
DJ
02/18FLETCHER BUILDING : to Invest NZD400 Million in New Tauranga Factory
DJ
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 7 791 M
EBIT 2020 455 M
Net income 2020 190 M
Debt 2020 1 003 M
Yield 2020 4,83%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 2 876 M
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,88  NZD
Last Close Price 3,50  NZD
Spread / Highest target 82,9%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Beecham Chief Information Officer
Steven Martin Vamos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED8.02%1 709
ASSA ABLOY-14.29%20 987
SAINT-GOBAIN-39.27%13 242
MASCO CORPORATION-27.96%9 118
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC-33.81%6 042
TOTO LTD.-4.01%5 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group