Fletcher Building : New Zealand's Fletcher Building Proposes 70% Pay Cut for Employees

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Fletcher Building Ltd. is proposing to cut wages by 70% over the next eight weeks, according to a letter to staff from the New Zealand company's chief executive.

The letter seen by the Wall Street Journal was sent to employees on Wednesday and asks them to respond to the proposal within 24 hours.

Base pay would be cut in three stages, first to 65% of pre-pandemic levels, then to 50% and finally to 30% from May 21, according to the letter.

The company, which employs about 10,000 people in New Zealand, said most of its operations have stopped because of a national lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the impact on revenue and the extended period of uncertainty we are facing, we are not in a position to sustain our entire workforce at full pay," Chief Executive Ian Jones said.

Mr. Jones said in the letter that the company is receiving government wage subsidies and no-one's weekly pay would fall below the subsidy, which is NZ$585.50 ($346) a week for a full-time employee.

E tu, a union representing some Fletcher Building workers, said the employment laws aren't negated by the pandemic and the company can't unilaterally impose pay cuts.

"They have massive public and private contracts and could absolutely afford to keep everyone employed with the pay rates that union members have fought hard to secure," the union said in a statement.

The government wage subsidy program is currently planned to last for 12 weeks and is estimated to cost NZ$8 billion to NZ$12 billion.

The government is promising to fast-track construction projects around the country once the lockdown is eased to help the economy recover.

