Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fletcher Building Limited    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED (FBU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fletcher Building : announces 2018 annual results Read more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:37am CEST

Fletcher Building announces 2018 annual results

Auckland, 22 August 2018:Fletcher Building today announced a net earnings loss of $190 million for the 12 months ended 30 June 2018. This compares to a profit of $94 million in FY17.

Operating earnings before significant items, and excluding Building + Interiors (B+I), of $710 million is within the Company's FY18 earnings guidance (excluding B+I) of $680-$720 million. B+I losses have been maintained at the $660 million announced to the market in February 2018.

Revenue for the year was $9,471 million, up one per cent year-on-year, and driven by a solid sales performance across core businesses in New Zealand and Australia, offset by a reduction in Construction revenues.

Cash flow from operations of $396 million was up $153 million on the prior year, reflecting improved working capital management, offset partly by continued outflows on the B+I projects.

In New Zealand the Residential and Development division performed strongly, growing revenue and earnings and significantly increasing the volume of units sold from 499 in FY17 to 714 in FY18. The Distribution, Building Products, Concrete and Steel divisions all grew revenue, however this was offset in a number of businesses by raw material and supply chain cost pressures.

In Construction, outside B+I, revenue and earnings growth remained strong in Higgins, while the Infrastructure and South Pacific businesses experienced declines due to the roll-off of a number of major projects.

In Australia gross revenue increased, with all businesses achieving positive sales growth on a NZ dollar basis, and performance improvements within Iplex Australia and Tradelink gathering momentum. Despite this, operating earnings before significant items decreased, as the majority of businesses were impacted by increased input costs, particularly in energy and resins.

Internationally, a positive performance by Formica in North America and Asia was offset by difficult trading conditions in a number of Roof Tile Group export markets.

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor said: "We are pleased to finish the financial year meeting earnings guidance and containing B+I losses within the provisions we announced to the market in February this year.

"We have seen volume and revenue growth across a number of our New Zealand and Australian businesses, but these gains have been more than offset by increased costs and our need to invest ahead of plan to meet higher than anticipated market demand.

"With a new strategy in place we have started the new financial year with clear priorities and an operating model that will support us to deliver against them. Our focus in FY19 will be on growing our core businesses, continuing to stabilise our construction division, and completing the divestment of non-core businesses Formica and Roof Tile Group.

"In both New Zealand and Australia we expect activity in the residential sectors to decline slightly, while activity in the non-residential, commercial and infrastructure sectors is likely to increase. In Australia this will be most pronounced on the Eastern Seaboard, which is expected to benefit from large state and federal funded projects in rail, road, and pipelines."

Significant items for FY18 included a charge of $168 million, which comprised group restructuring charges ($91 million) and impairment charges ($114 million), offset by gains on divestments ($37 million). The restructuring costs and business divestments were as a result of the implementation of the new Group strategy announced on 21 June 2018.

In line with the Company's Dividend Policy to pay dividends in the range of 50-75% of net earnings before significant items, no final dividend was declared in FY18. The Company expects, subject to satisfactory trading performance, to be in a position to resume dividends in FY19.

FY19 earnings guidance will be provided at the 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

#Ends

For further information please contact:

MEDIA

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

Leela Gantman

Rodney Deacon

Head of Communications

Head of Investor Relations

+64 27 541 6338

+64 21 631 074

Leela.gantman@fbu.com

Rodney.deacon@fbu.com

Dial in details for media and investor calls are as follows:

Media Teleconference

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor and CFO Bevan McKenzie will host a teleconference for media at10.00am NZT today(8.00am AEST) to provide more detail on this announcement. Details are set out below.

Passcode: 619627

Australia Toll Free:

1 800 558 698

Hong Kong:

800 966 806

Australia Local:

+61 2 9007 3187

Japan:

0053 116 1281

New Zealand Toll Free:

0800 453 055

Singapore:

800 101 2785

NZ Local (Auckland):

+64 9 929 1687

UAE:

8000 3570 2705

NZ Local (Wellington):

+64 4 974 7738

United Kingdom:

0800 051 8245

NZ Local (Christchurch):

+64 3 974 2632

United States:

(855) 881 1339

Investor Call

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor and CFO Bevan McKenzie will host a teleconference and webcast for investors at11.00am NZT today(9.00am AEST) to provide more detail on this announcement. Details are set out below.

Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/shvr3dkz

Passcode: 251120

Australia Toll Free:

1 800 870 643

Hong Kong:

800 966 806

Australia Local:

+61 2 9007 3187

Japan:

0053 116 1281

New Zealand Toll Free:

0800 453 055

Singapore:

800 101 2785

NZ Local (Auckland):

+64 9 929 1687

UAE:

8000 3570 2705

NZ Local (Wellington):

+64 4 974 7738

United Kingdom:

0800 051 8245

NZ Local (Christchurch):

+64 3 974 2632

United States:

(855) 881 1339

A replay is available using the following details:Replay Pin: 1994#

Australia:

1800 265 784

Australia Local:

+61 7 3107 6325

New Zealand:

0800 886 078

Hong Kong:

800 930 639

Singapore:

800 101 3223

UK:

0800 031 4295

US/Canada:

1855 883 1031

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
09:02aFLETCHER BUILDING : 2018 Annual Results Investor Presentation Download
PU
08:47aFLETCHER BUILDING : 2018 Annual Results Management Commentary Download
PU
08:37aFLETCHER BUILDING : 2018 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report Down..
PU
08:37aFLETCHER BUILDING : announces 2018 annual results Read more
PU
08:32aFLETCHER BUILDING : 2018 Annual Report Download
PU
08/21FLETCHER BUILDING : Industries Limited announces 2018 financial results
PU
08/21FLETCHER BUILDING : Sees Dividends Restarting in FY19
DJ
08/21FLETCHER BUILDING : announces 2018 annual results
PU
08/17FLETCHER BUILDING : Moriarty exit marks sad state at Rubicon
AQ
08/15FLETCHER BUILDING : Model for the future should involve sharing the risk
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/21Fletcher Building (FCREY) Strategy Presentation 2018 - Slideshow 
02/21Fletcher Building Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14Fletcher Building (FCREY) Trading Update - Slideshow 
2017Fletcher Building (FCREY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2015ISHARES MSCI NEW ZEALAND CAPPED ETF : The Other Down Under 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 9 349 M
EBIT 2019 707 M
Net income 2019 409 M
Debt 2019 1 492 M
Yield 2019 4,49%
P/E ratio 2019 14,67
P/E ratio 2020 13,61
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 5 842 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,56  NZD
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Ralph James Norris Independent Chairman
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
John Bell Chief Information Officer
Alan Trevor Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED3 915
SAINT-GOBAIN-20.89%22 623
ASSA ABLOY AB6.69%21 050
MASCO-12.02%11 915
AGC INC-14.37%9 016
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-19.84%7 823
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.