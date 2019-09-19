Fletcher Building : announces Executive Team changes

Auckland, 20 September 2019: Fletcher Building today announced the resignation of Chief Information Officer, Daniel Anthony.

Dan joined the business on 29 July 2019 and has made the difficult decision to resign due to a family health matter that has required him to return to the United States indefinitely.

David Moss, currently General Manager Digital Services and IT Building Products, will act in the position effective immediately.

An Executive search process is underway and an announcement regarding a replacement will be made in due course.