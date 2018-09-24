Log in
Fletcher Building : appoints Chief Health and Safety Officer

0
09/24/2018 | 04:54am CEST

Auckland, 24 September 2018

Fletcher Building is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendi Croft to the position of Chief Health and Safety Officer with effect from today.

Commenting on her appointment Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor says: 'We are delighted to appoint Wendi to the Executive team as we focus on driving improvement across our critical safety risks, environmental management, health and wellbeing.'

Wendi brings 20 years' experience in health and safety, gained across a range of industries both in New Zealand and overseas.

Wendi joined Fletcher Building at the beginning of 2018 as EHS Global Programmes and Governance Manager.

Prior to Fletcher Building, Wendi held director and global general manager-level roles for Compac and Massey University, in addition to 15 years with AECOM in North America and Asia Pacific.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 02:53:02 UTC
