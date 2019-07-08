Fletcher Building : appoints Chief Information Officer

Auckland, 9 July 2019: Fletcher Building today announces that it has appointed Daniel Anthony to the position of Chief Information Officer.

Daniel will start on 29 July.

Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: 'We are delighted that Dan will be joining Fletcher Building as we focus on developing technology solutions that will enhance our service to customers.

'Dan has been based overseas for the last 18 years where he has gained extensive experience leading large-scale technology teams in Australia and the United States.

During his time at Accenture and more recently Google, he has developed a balance of experience across operational delivery and customer-focused innovation.'

This appointment follows an announcement on 7 May that John Bell is retiring from full time work and plans to leave the Company in the second half of 2019. We wish John all the best in his retirement.