Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fletcher Building Limited    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fletcher Building : appoints Chief Information Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

Auckland, 9 July 2019: Fletcher Building today announces that it has appointed Daniel Anthony to the position of Chief Information Officer.

Daniel will start on 29 July.

Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: 'We are delighted that Dan will be joining Fletcher Building as we focus on developing technology solutions that will enhance our service to customers.

'Dan has been based overseas for the last 18 years where he has gained extensive experience leading large-scale technology teams in Australia and the United States.

During his time at Accenture and more recently Google, he has developed a balance of experience across operational delivery and customer-focused innovation.'

This appointment follows an announcement on 7 May that John Bell is retiring from full time work and plans to leave the Company in the second half of 2019. We wish John all the best in his retirement.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
04:38pFLETCHER BUILDING : appoints Chief Information Officer
PU
06/26FLETCHER BUILDING : back competing for high-rise contracts
AQ
05/06FLETCHER BUILDING : Executive team changes
PU
03/21FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/20FLETCHER BUILDING : Industries Limited financial results for the period ended 31..
PU
02/20FLETCHER BUILDING : announces return to profitability, dividend declared Read mo..
PU
02/20FLETCHER BUILDING : 2019 Fletcher Building Half Year Presentation
PU
02/19FLETCHER BUILDING : announces return to profitability, dividend declared
PU
2018FLETCHER BUILDING : to Sell Formica Group in $840 Million Deal
DJ
2018FLETCHER BUILDING : announces sale of Formica; dividend reinstated
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 9 210 M
EBIT 2019 632 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Debt 2019 358 M
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 4 389 M
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,25  NZD
Last Close Price 5,16  NZD
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
John Bell Chief Information Officer
Alan Trevor Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED2 881
ASSA ABLOY34.37%24 996
SAINT-GOBAIN16.75%20 743
MASCO36.25%11 695
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC48.78%7 906
AGC INC12.80%7 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About