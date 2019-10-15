Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fletcher Building Limited    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fletcher Building : opens New Zealand's largest offsite home manufacturing facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Hon Dr Megan Woods, Minister for Housing, and newly re-elected Mayor of Auckland, Phil Goff attends opening of multi-million dollar Clever Core facility at Wiri

Auckland, Wednesday, October 16 2019

Fletcher Building today announced that Clever Core - New Zealand's largest purpose-designed, offsite home manufacturing facility - is now up-and-running.
The high-tech facility will accelerate the manufacture of quality homes at scale by producing the core structural components of a home in a factory environment, in as little as a day. Manufactured wall, floor and roof components, which contain locally sourced insulation, double-glazed windows and allowances for wiring and plumbing, are then transferred to build sites and constructed into the weathertight core of a house by specially trained builders.

This reduces onsite build times by 60 per cent, or from 22 weeks to around 6-10 weeks.

Fletcher Building Chief Executive Officer Ross Taylor said the new facility is a significant advancement in New Zealand's housing development capability and will support a faster rollout of housing.

'Our Clever Core facility will produce core components for at least 500 new homes each year, including 100 by the end of this calendar year. It uses 'Design for Manufacture and Assembly' principles to streamline the design, consenting and manufacturing process. This not only significantly speeds up build times, but also enables greater quality control and significantly reduces building waste, by as much as 80 per cent per home built.'

'Clever Core will initially support our Fletcher Living developments, but we plan to extend the offering to group home builders and retirement home operators in the future. Once production is at scale, we believe Clever Core will play a pivotal role in helping the industry deliver more quality, healthy homes that Kiwis love, faster.'
The new high-tech site at Wiri will employ 35 people, from technicians and engineers to carpenters. Many of the new recruits have been employed through Fletcher Building's award-winning Switch Up programme, which gets young, first time job-seekers into paid work and training opportunities. Specialist training will be provided for Clever Core employees in collaboration with industry training organisations.

'We are proud to match this innovative facility with an innovative approach to recruitment, which is focused on supporting our next generation into the workforce,' said Taylor.

Clever Core componentry is expected to bring unprecedented pace to Fletcher Living's ability to deliver housing to its developments across Auckland. Its first order of 100 homes is set to be delivered and finished by the end of the year.

Fletcher Living's developments at Ormiston, Swanson and Beachlands are the first to receive Clever Core structural components, which will speed up delivery and allow people to move in before Christmas. These houses will be indistinguishable in appearance from their traditionally built neighbours once the exterior claddings and facia are added and internal fit-outs are completed.

Clever Core is working closely with Auckland Council to ensure that this new approach to consenting componentry meets the Council's precise standards and establishes clear 'record of works' documentation.

The facility has been set up with state-of-the-art health and safety features and designed with exciting, new technologies including sonar controls on the overhead cranes, and purpose designed equipment from German manufacturer Weinmann.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 00:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
08:53pFLETCHER BUILDING : opens New Zealand's largest offsite home manufacturing facil..
PU
09/23FLETCHER BUILDING : confirms director appointment and retirement of Tony Carter
PU
09/19FLETCHER BUILDING : announces Executive Team changes
PU
09/18FLETCHER BUILDING : 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Director Nominations
PU
09/03FLETCHER BUILDING : share buyback to commence on 9 September 2019
PU
08/28FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/20FLETCHER BUILDING : Industries Limited announces financial results for the year ..
PU
08/20FLETCHER BUILDING : returns to profit in year of strong execution
PU
07/23Cracks in home building sector rattle Australia's economy
RE
07/08FLETCHER BUILDING : appoints Chief Information Officer
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 8 002 M
EBIT 2020 538 M
Net income 2020 282 M
Debt 2020 790 M
Yield 2020 5,27%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 3 869 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,14  NZD
Last Close Price 4,60  NZD
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
David Moss Chief Information Officer
Antony John Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED2 476
ASSA ABLOY35.63%24 116
SAINT-GOBAIN26.04%22 012
MASCO CORPORATION45.38%12 305
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC47.67%7 847
AGC INC.2.53%6 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group