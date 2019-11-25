Fletcher Building : to Update on Fire Impact in February

By Stephen Wright

Fletcher Building Ltd. (FBU.NZ) remains with construction provisions as it works to determine the full impact on costs and cash-flow from the fire last October at the New Zealand International Convention Center project, it said Tuesday.

The company said in a statement it would provide a further update at its half-year results announcement due in February.

"Fletcher Building is working to determine the impact of the NZICC fire on the project's delivery timeline, costs and cash-flows and any potential impact on the construction provisions announced in February 2018," it said.

"The company confirms that based on information currently available it remains within these provisions."

