Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fletcher Building Limited    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fletcher Building : to build new plasterboard manufacturing and distribution facility in Tauranga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 09:28pm EST

Auckland, 19 February 2020: Fletcher Building has confirmed its state-of-the-art new plasterboard facility will be situated in Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty.

The new plant is a circa. $400 million investment that will ensure continuity of supply in New Zealand and enable Winstone Wallboards to meet demand for the long term.

Winstone Wallboards is New Zealand's only local manufacturer of plasterboard.

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor says the company is firmly committed to local manufacturing and delivering the highest quality product for New Zealand homes.

'This larger, more efficient facility will help to futureproof plasterboard manufacturing in New Zealand.

'Our current site in Onehunga, Central Auckland is land locked, which has prevented us from expanding our operations and improving efficiencies by consolidating manufacturing and distribution on the same site. The site located in the Tauriko industrial park is more than double the size of the current facility and will allow for even further capacity growth in the future.

'The location is ideal for North Island distribution, as well as being near the Port of Tauranga for delivery of raw materials used to manufacture plasterboard.

'The new plant will also be more environmentally friendly, allowing us to recycle used plasterboard and reduce carbon emissions by 10 percent, and 30 percent over 10 years.

'GIB® is New Zealand's favourite plasterboard owing to its high quality, commitment to innovation and, its excellent customer service. This new investment will ensure we can continue to support our customers both now and in the future.'

The new facility will bring significant economic benefit to the region. It will create around 100 new permanent jobs in Tauranga and at peak construction there will be around 300 people working on site.

Winstone Wallboards is working with its Auckland employees through the plant build and transition and will offer transfer opportunities. Winstone Wallboard's Wellington and Christchurch operations will remain unchanged.

The new facility is planned to be opened in 2023.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 02:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
09:28pFLETCHER BUILDING : to build new plasterboard manufacturing and distribution fac..
PU
04:29pFLETCHER CEO : Not Seeing Any Material Impact From Virus
DJ
04:11pFLETCHER BUILDING : to Invest NZD400 Million in New Tauranga Factory
DJ
03:44pFLETCHER BUILDING : announces FY20 half year results and dividend
PU
03:44pFLETCHER BUILDING : Industries (FBIL) announces FY20 half year results
PU
02/12FLETCHER BUILDING : Major construction work on NZICC to begin mid-year
PU
02/09FLETCHER BUILDING : 2020 Half Year Results Webcast
PU
01/21FLETCHER BUILDING : New Zealand Financy Ministry Flags Settlement for Fletcher i..
DJ
2019FLETCHER BUILDING : commits to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent
PU
2019FLETCHER BUILDING : appoints Chief Information Officer
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 7 884 M
EBIT 2020 541 M
Net income 2020 262 M
Debt 2020 774 M
Yield 2020 4,53%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 4 263 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,41  NZD
Last Close Price 5,18  NZD
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
David Moss Chief Information Officer
Steven Martin Vamos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED2 769
ASSA ABLOY10.09%27 839
SAINT-GOBAIN-0.27%21 440
MASCO CORPORATION-4.96%12 667
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC11.71%10 157
TOTO LTD.3.09%7 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group