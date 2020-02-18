Fletcher Building : to build new plasterboard manufacturing and distribution facility in Tauranga

Auckland, 19 February 2020: Fletcher Building has confirmed its state-of-the-art new plasterboard facility will be situated in Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty.

The new plant is a circa. $400 million investment that will ensure continuity of supply in New Zealand and enable Winstone Wallboards to meet demand for the long term.

Winstone Wallboards is New Zealand's only local manufacturer of plasterboard.

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor says the company is firmly committed to local manufacturing and delivering the highest quality product for New Zealand homes.

'This larger, more efficient facility will help to futureproof plasterboard manufacturing in New Zealand.

'Our current site in Onehunga, Central Auckland is land locked, which has prevented us from expanding our operations and improving efficiencies by consolidating manufacturing and distribution on the same site. The site located in the Tauriko industrial park is more than double the size of the current facility and will allow for even further capacity growth in the future.

'The location is ideal for North Island distribution, as well as being near the Port of Tauranga for delivery of raw materials used to manufacture plasterboard.

'The new plant will also be more environmentally friendly, allowing us to recycle used plasterboard and reduce carbon emissions by 10 percent, and 30 percent over 10 years.

'GIB® is New Zealand's favourite plasterboard owing to its high quality, commitment to innovation and, its excellent customer service. This new investment will ensure we can continue to support our customers both now and in the future.'

The new facility will bring significant economic benefit to the region. It will create around 100 new permanent jobs in Tauranga and at peak construction there will be around 300 people working on site.

Winstone Wallboards is working with its Auckland employees through the plant build and transition and will offer transfer opportunities. Winstone Wallboard's Wellington and Christchurch operations will remain unchanged.

The new facility is planned to be opened in 2023.