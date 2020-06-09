Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Fletcher Building Limited    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 06/09
4.04 NZD   -0.74%
05:09pFLETCHER BUILDING : Lenders Agree to Relaxed Covenants
DJ
04:58pFLETCHER BUILDING : update on banking agreements
PU
05/19FLETCHER BUILDING : to Cut New Zealand, Australia Workforce by 10%
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : update on banking agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

Auckland, 10 June 2020

Fletcher Building has announced amendments to its banking agreements which will enable the Company to rely on more favourable terms for covenant testing through to the end of 2021 if required.

CEO Ross Taylor said that given the impact COVID-19 was likely to have on the New Zealand and Australian markets, the Company was taking pre-emptive steps to reinforce its resilience for the medium-term.

'The Company has a robust balance sheet position, with c$1.5 billion liquidity and a leverage ratio of c0.8 times, below the Group's target range of 1.0-2.0 times. We believe our current balance sheet sets us up well for the period ahead. That said we are also taking steps beyond this to ensure we will be well placed to negotiate the uncertain trading environment ahead, these include the reset of our cost base announced in May, and now the agreements we have reached with our lenders providing additional headroom on our lending covenants should we need it. We acknowledge the ongoing support and confidence shown by our Syndicate and USPP partners in reaching these agreements.'

Under the agreements, the Company may elect to rely on more favourable levels for its Total Interest Cover and Senior Interest Cover covenants for the period from June 2020 to December 2021 (inclusive) if required. These levels are a Total Interest Cover ratio of 1.5 times (normally 2.0 times) and a Senior Interest Cover ratio of 2.25 times (normally 3.0 times), with EBIT in 4Q20 for the purposes of testing these interest cover ratios set at $231 million. The 4Q20 EBIT adjustment reflects the Group's pre-COVID forecast for the final quarter of FY20, with the actual result materially impacted by the government measures to control the virus in New Zealand and Australia.

Mr. Taylor confirmed that the Company expects to be in compliance with its normal covenant levels at June 2020.
The Company has agreed that, should it need to rely on the more favourable covenant levels, it will not pay a dividend until it returns to compliance with, and agrees to be tested by, its normal covenant levels.

In considering its decision on the FY20 dividend in August, the Board will have regard to the impact of COVID-19, the trading environment and outlook, as well as the terms of these amendment agreements.

Authorised by: Andrew Clarke, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 20:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
05:09pFLETCHER BUILDING : Lenders Agree to Relaxed Covenants
DJ
04:58pFLETCHER BUILDING : update on banking agreements
PU
05/19FLETCHER BUILDING : to Cut New Zealand, Australia Workforce by 10%
DJ
05/19FLETCHER BUILDING : update on trading and organisation reset
PU
05/19FLETCHER BUILDING : to Cut New Zealand, Australia Workforce by 10% -- Update
DJ
04/06FLETCHER BUILDING : Significant uptake of Fletcher Building's Bridging Pay Progr..
PU
04/01New Zealand's Fletcher Building Proposes 70% Pay Cut for Employees
DJ
04/01FLETCHER BUILDING : proposes Covid-19 lockdown 12-week Bridging Pay Programme
PU
03/29FLETCHER BUILDING : Director steps down
PU
03/19FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 342 M 4 784 M 4 784 M
Net income 2020 125 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net Debt 2020 971 M 633 M 633 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 3 320 M 2 168 M 2 163 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 16 825
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,05 NZD
Last Close Price 4,04 NZD
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Beecham Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED-20.63%2 187
ASSA ABLOY-7.99%24 288
SAINT-GOBAIN-9.07%20 373
MASCO CORPORATION0.67%12 742
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-0.89%8 933
AGC INC.-12.72%7 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group