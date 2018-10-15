Fletcher Building : withdraws Steel & Tube proposal

Log in
10/15/2018 | 12:43am CEST

Auckland, 15 October 2018:

Fletcher Building has withdrawn its proposal to acquire Steel & Tube due to lack of support from Steel & Tube's Board to progress the proposal in a timely manner.

Steel & Tube has announced that it does not support Fletcher Building's revised proposal, and that it would need a further 3-4 weeks to confirm this view. Fletcher Building has been engaging with Steel & Tube on a proposal for 5 weeks now, which has provided ample time for the Board to seek independent valuation advice. During that period Fletcher Building received support for progressing its proposal from major Steel & Tube shareholders Milford Asset Management and Harbour Asset Management.

Fletcher Building presented a revised proposal and final position of NZ$1.90 per ordinary share (payable in cash) and a permitted special dividend up to NZ$0.05 per ordinary share and payable on transaction completion reflecting total effective consideration to shareholders of NZ$1.95 per ordinary share. The proposal provided a significant premium of more than 50% to Steel & Tube's pre-announcement five day volume weighted average price.

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor said: 'Despite offering what we believe was a very attractive offer to Steel & Tube shareholders, our engagement with the Steel & Tube Board has been unsuccessful and as a result we have withdrawn the acquisition proposal.'

Based on expert advice, Fletcher Building remains confident the transaction would have received Commerce Commission clearance. Steel & Tube's market share information released on 10 October 2018 doesn't properly take into account the material impact of direct imported products in relevant markets.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
