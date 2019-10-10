InvestmentPitch Media Feature Video Discusses Frontier Lithium with the Largest Land Position in Ontario's Electric Avenue Lithium District - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2019) - Today's feature company is Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL) (FSE: HL2), a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The PAK Deposit is located in the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district. Electric Avenue also hosts Frontier's newest discovery, Spark showing, 2 kilometers to the northwest, and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30 kilometers along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project.

The video is available for viewing by clicking on this link. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Frontier Lithium" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_8uq6us6q/Feature-Company-Frontier-Lithium-TSXVFL

The PAK deposit has a mineral resource estimate of 9.3 million tonnes averaging 2.04% lithium oxide which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron. For more information please refer to the company's NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" dated April 16, 2018.

The company recently announced the initial results of their second Phase of drilling on the Spark Pegmatite in July and August 2019, which consisted of four diamond drill holes totaling 1,160 meters. During the drill program an additional 4 channels totaling 52 meters were cut and most of the exposed outcrop surface in the immediate area of the pegmatite was mapped.

The map in the video shows the surface outline of the Spark pegmatite, location of channels and drill hole traces with geology overlain on detailed imagery of the outcrop area. All holes intersected significant widths from 20 to 125 meters of pegmatite.

Phase I drilling in February focused on targeting the pegmatite from the south along the base of the 30 to 40 meter high ridge of predominately pegmatite.

Geochemical results from the first two drill holes have been received with the remaining analysis expected by the end of October.

DDH PL-042-19 intersected a total of 231 meters of pegmatite averaging 1.61% lithium oxide, including 25.0 meters of 2.75% lithium oxide. During Phase I program DDH PL-038-19 intersected 215 meters of pegmatite averaging 1.4% lithium oxide, including 62.0 meters of 1.81% lithium oxide. DDH PL-043-19, to the west intersected three narrow dykes, 10 to 25 meters, which is consistent with the surface expression of the pegmatite. Grades ranged from 1.0 to 1.5 % lithium oxide.

The deposit displays consistency in both composition and lithium grades across the width of the pegmatite down to at least 200 meters in depth. All indications suggest the Spark Pegmatite is vertically emplaced; open to the west with a multiple dyke-system extending to the east.

Garth Drever, Vice President of Exploration, stated: "We are extremely pleased with the drilling results and are confident that enough information is available to complete a resource estimate before year-end. We are currently compiling a 3-D model using the digital elevation model, surface mapping, channels and drill data. Due to the effectiveness of the drilling we believe there is adequate data to support a resource estimate with both Indicated and Measured categories included. The reality for an at-surface deposit to augment the PAK project resource size is genuine."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.FrontierLithium.com, contact Bora Ugurgel, Manager, Investor Relations, at 705-897-7622 or by email at ugurgel@FrontierLithium.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48676