Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Fleury    FLRY3   BRFLRYACNOR5

FLEURY

(FLRY3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Notice to the Market: Re-submission of the Remote Voting Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

FLEURY S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Company Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 60.840.055/0001-31

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.197.534

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Fleury SA ("Fleury Group" or "Company") under the terms of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, and in accordance with CVM notice letter no. 100/2019 / CVM / SEP / GEA-2, hereby informs the shareholders and the market in general that it has re-submitted, on this date, the Distance Remote Voting Form for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in April 29, 2019. This re-submission was made due to the following changes:

(i)Item 4. "To fix the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors for the next term" was supplemented to include that the proposal to be resolved is to determine the number of members of the Board of Directors with 10 effective members and 3 alternate members.

(ii)Company excluded the requirement for the presentation of the extract of the shareholder position in the Company of the Remote Voting Form

The resubmitted documents are available for consultation on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the Investor Relations website of the Company.

Lastly, in the scope of the distance voting process provided for in CVM Instruction 481/09, the Company clarifies that:

(a)shareholders who have already submitted voting instructions may resubmit it, if they so wish, until April 22, 2019 (inclusive), maximum term of receipt by the Company, the custodian agents and the bookkeeping agent; and

(b)in order to avoid any possible new instruction being considered as conflicting with the previous instruction, it is advisable for the shareholder to forward it to the same previously used service provider.

São Paulo, April 3rd, 2019.

FERNANDO AUGUSTO RODRIGUES LEÃO FILHO

Chief Financial, Investor Relations and Legal Officer

Disclaimer

Fleury SA published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEURY
06:12pNOTICE TO THE MARKET : Re-submission of the Remote Voting Form
PU
03/29FLEURY : Call Notice to Annual Shareholders‘ Meeting
PU
2018NOTICE TO THE MARKET : resignation and appointment of member of the Board of Dir..
PU
2018NOTICE TO THE MARKET : Transfer of shares - Integritas
PU
2018FLEURY : SantéCorp Holding Ltda. Acquisition
PU
2018FLEURY : SantéCorp Holding Ltda Acquisition
PU
2018FLEURY : Lafe Serviços Médicos Ltda. Acquisition
PU
2018MATERIAL FACT : Lafe Serviços Médicos Ltda. Acquisition
PU
2018FLEURY : Grupo Fleury is included in the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) 20..
PU
2018NOTICE TO THE MARKET : resignation and appointment of member of the Board of Dir..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 2 950 M
EBIT 2019 569 M
Net income 2019 379 M
Debt 2019 630 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 16,06
P/E ratio 2020 14,04
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
Capitalization 6 496 M
Chart FLEURY
Duration : Period :
Fleury Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEURY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alberto Iwata Marinelli Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Bosi Ferraz Chairman
Fernando Augusto Rodrigues Leão Filho Chief Financial & Legal Officer
Edgar Gil Rizzatti Head-Medical, Technical & Process
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEURY6.17%1 707
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED10.76%8 268
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GRP CO LTD47.40%2 241
NEOGENOMICS, INC.63.68%1 944
DR. LAL PATHLABS LTD14.73%1 254
BML INC12.19%1 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About