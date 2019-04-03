Notice to the Market: Re-submission of the Remote Voting Form

FLEURY S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Company Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 60.840.055/0001-31

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.197.534

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Fleury SA ("Fleury Group" or "Company") under the terms of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, and in accordance with CVM notice letter no. 100/2019 / CVM / SEP / GEA-2, hereby informs the shareholders and the market in general that it has re-submitted, on this date, the Distance Remote Voting Form for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in April 29, 2019. This re-submission was made due to the following changes:

(i)Item 4. "To fix the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors for the next term" was supplemented to include that the proposal to be resolved is to determine the number of members of the Board of Directors with 10 effective members and 3 alternate members.

(ii)Company excluded the requirement for the presentation of the extract of the shareholder position in the Company of the Remote Voting Form

The resubmitted documents are available for consultation on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the Investor Relations website of the Company.

Lastly, in the scope of the distance voting process provided for in CVM Instruction 481/09, the Company clarifies that:

(a)shareholders who have already submitted voting instructions may resubmit it, if they so wish, until April 22, 2019 (inclusive), maximum term of receipt by the Company, the custodian agents and the bookkeeping agent; and

(b)in order to avoid any possible new instruction being considered as conflicting with the previous instruction, it is advisable for the shareholder to forward it to the same previously used service provider.

São Paulo, April 3rd, 2019.

FERNANDO AUGUSTO RODRIGUES LEÃO FILHO

Chief Financial, Investor Relations and Legal Officer