FLEURY SA (FLRY3)
End-of-day quote - 08/18
26.84 BRL   -2.93%
Notice to the Market: Conclusion of a Built to Suit Contract for the Construction of a New Central Lab and others

08/18/2018 | 12:06am CEST

FLEURY S.A.

Public Company CNPJ/MF nº 60.840.055/0001-31 Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.197.534

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Conclusion of a Built to Suit Contract for the Construction of a New Central

Lab and others

Fleury S.A. ("Fleury" or "Company") in order to update its shareholders and market in general, hereby informs, pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, and the Internal Policy of Transactions with Related Parties of the Company, has signed a Non-Residential Rental Agreement Built to Suit ("Agreement") with BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários D127 Ltda. ("Proprietary" or "BSP Ltda.") And BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Intervening Consent"), companies controlled by BRADSEG Participações.

The property lease, in the built to suit model, aims to receive the Company's new Central Lab in the city of São Paulo, as well as patient service centers and administrative offices.

BSP Ltda. will be responsible for the construction of the property, and after completion and delivery, the lease term established with the Company will be 244 months, with a grace period of 4 months, with monthly rent of R$ 1,341,000 (one million three hundred and forty-one thousand reais), to be monetarily restated by the IGP-M (general index of market prices).

This transaction is in line with the Company's expansion and growth projects and followed all internal policies, procurement and contracting processes, ensuring that the conditions agreed were in accordance with market practice and conditions typical of the contracted scope.

More information about the transaction can be found on the website of the CVM or the Company in the item Communication on Transactions with Related Parties.

São Paulo, August 17th, 2018

FERNANDO AUGUSTO RODRIGUES LEÃO FILHO

Chief Financial, Legal and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Fleury SA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 22:05:04 UTC
