End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/26
19.52 BRL   -1.06%
2014Brazil's Edson Bueno Secures Control of Medical-Diagnostics DASA
DJ
News 
Notice to the Market: resignation and appointment of member of the Board of Directors

Notice to the Market: resignation and appointment of member of the Board of Directors

12/26/2018 | 09:40pm CET

FLEURY S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Company Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 60.840.055/0001-31

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.197.534

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Fleury S.A. ("Grupo Fleury" or "Company") hereby informs to its shareholders and market in general that its Board of Directors received today the resignation letter of Mr. Ivan Luiz Gontijo Júnior from his position of member of the Board of Directors.

The Company is grateful to Mr. Ivan Luiz Gontijo Júnior for his dedication and contribution throughout the period in which he carried out his duties in the Board of Directors.

Due to the vacancy, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr. Vinicius José de Almeida Albernaz, appointed by the shareholder Bradseg Participações S.A. ("Bradseg"), to the position of effective member of the Board of Directors, with the mandate until the next general shareholders meeting, pursuant to art. 150 of Law 6,404/1976 ("S.A. Law").

Mr. Vinicius José de Almeida Albernaz is president of Bradesco Seguros S.A., the controlling company of the Grupo Bradesco de Seguros.

The appointment of the director reinforces the commitment of Management to the Company, contributing to the strategies to guarantee the sustainable growth of Grupo Fleury.

São Paulo, December 26th, 2018

FERNANDO AUGUSTO RODRIGUES LEÃO FILHO

Chief Financial, Investor Relations and Legal Officer

Disclaimer

Fleury SA published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 20:39:01 UTC
