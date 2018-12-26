FLEURY S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Company Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 60.840.055/0001-31
Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.197.534
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Fleury S.A. ("Grupo Fleury" or "Company") hereby informs to its shareholders and market in general that its Board of Directors received today the resignation letter of Mr. Ivan Luiz Gontijo Júnior from his position of member of the Board of Directors.
The Company is grateful to Mr. Ivan Luiz Gontijo Júnior for his dedication and contribution throughout the period in which he carried out his duties in the Board of Directors.
Due to the vacancy, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr. Vinicius José de Almeida Albernaz, appointed by the shareholder Bradseg Participações S.A. ("Bradseg"), to the position of effective member of the Board of Directors, with the mandate until the next general shareholders meeting, pursuant to art. 150 of Law 6,404/1976 ("S.A. Law").
Mr. Vinicius José de Almeida Albernaz is president of Bradesco Seguros S.A., the controlling company of the Grupo Bradesco de Seguros.
The appointment of the director reinforces the commitment of Management to the Company, contributing to the strategies to guarantee the sustainable growth of Grupo Fleury.
São Paulo, December 26th, 2018
FERNANDO AUGUSTO RODRIGUES LEÃO FILHO
Chief Financial, Investor Relations and Legal Officer
Disclaimer
Fleury SA published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 20:39:01 UTC