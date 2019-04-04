FLEX LNG Ltd. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing on the NYSE

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEX LNG Ltd. announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form 20-F to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed listing of its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange. No new securities will be issued in connection with the listing, which is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process.



This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

