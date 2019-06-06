Log in
FLEX LNG LTD

(FLNG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/06 10:25:28 am
100.2 NOK   -1.96%
FLEX LNG : NOTIFICATION

06/06/2019 | 11:18am EDT

NOTIFICATION

06.06.2019 17:08

Geveran Trading Co. Ltd. ('Geveran'), a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, has settled Total Return Swap (TRS) agreements underlying 825,000 shares in Flex LNG Ltd. expiring June 6th, 2019 and subsequently entered into a new TRS Agreement underlying the same number of shares 825,000. New expiry date is September 6th, 2019 and new TRS price is NOK 101.0015 per share. Geveran's affiliated ownership in Flex LNG Ltd. is following this transaction unchanged 24,133,811 shares, constituting 44.61 percent of the issued share capital. Geveran controls after this in addition TRS agreements with exposure to totally 825,000 shares in Flex LNG Ltd

Disclaimer

FLEX LNG Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 15:17:03 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 1 169 M
EBIT 2019 628 M
Net income 2019 384 M
Debt 2019 5 449 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 14,27
P/E ratio 2020 4,23
EV / Sales 2019 9,42x
EV / Sales 2020 6,34x
Capitalization 5 557 M
Chart FLEX LNG LTD
Duration : Period :
FLEX LNG Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEX LNG LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 198  NOK
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Øystein Moksheim Kalleklev Chief Executive Officer
David McManus Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Gurvin Chief Financial Officer
Marius Hermansen Independent Director
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEX LNG LTD-17.25%637
CNOOC LTD1.81%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.45%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-5.94%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.05%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM61.04%35 163
