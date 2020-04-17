Log in
Flex LNG: 2019 Annual ESG Report

04/17/2020 | 01:30am EDT

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 17, 2020

Flex LNG Ltd. (OSE/NYSE: FLNG) today release its 2019 Annual ESG Report. This is our second edition of our ESG report after the inaugural report in 2018 and we this year have enhanced the forward looking perspective. The report contains key information about our commitment to the Environment, Social development and Governance issues.

The ESG report is prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). It is based on the NASDAQ ESG Reporting Guide 2.0 and Euronext Guidelines to issuers for ESG reporting. The report is also prepared in line with the disclosure requirements of the UN Global Compact.

The ESG report attached is also available on the company's website www.flexlng.com.

“LNG is more important than ever as a transition and transportation fuel. Not only does it reduce the global warming gas, CO2, by about 50% compared to coal, but it also provides significant higher reduction in air pollutants like SOx, PMx and NOx (85-99%) which cause respiratory illnesses. Our fleet of ships are also the largest and most efficient ships which use almost half as much fuel as the steam ships while carrying about 30% larger parcel sizes.” 

Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

For further queries, please contact: Thorolf Aurstad, SVP Finance Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

© GlobeNewswire 2020
FLEX LNG LTD.-41.75%258
CNOOC LIMITED-3.52%47 409
CONOCOPHILLIPS-52.22%34 675
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.40%23 218
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-56.57%15 272
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-1.62%12 820
