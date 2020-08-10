Flex LNG : AGM Notice

Monday August 10, 2020

Flex LNG Ltd. (the 'Company') announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 31, 2020. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found in the links below and on our website at www.flexlng.com.

The Board of Directors

Flex LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

