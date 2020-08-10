Log in
08/10 10:19:01 am
51.525 NOK   -1.86%
Flex LNG : AGM Notice

08/10/2020 | 12:09pm EDT
Monday August 10, 2020

Flex LNG Ltd. (the 'Company') announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 31, 2020. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found in the links below and on our website at www.flexlng.com.

August 10, 2020

The Board of Directors

Flex LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

Attachments

Disclaimer

FLEX LNG Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 16:08:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 172 M - -
Net income 2020 8,05 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,6x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,02x
EV / Sales 2021 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 54,1%
Technical analysis trends FLEX LNG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,79 $
Last Close Price 5,81 $
Spread / Highest target 289%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Øystein Moksheim Kalleklev Chief Executive Officer
David McManus Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Gurvin Chief Financial Officer
Marius Hermansen Independent Director
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEX LNG LTD.-42.24%314
CNOOC LIMITED-34.34%48 909
CONOCOPHILLIPS-41.10%41 079
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.73%28 410
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-36.36%23 604
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-31.11%17 131
