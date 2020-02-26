Log in
Flex LNG : FLNG – Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter, 2019

02/26/2020 | 06:12am EST
Wednesday February 26, 2020

FLNG - Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter, 2019

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2019:

Dividend amount: $0.10

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 9 March 2020

Ex-date: 10 March 2020

Record date: 11 March 2020

Payment date: On or about 25 March 2020

Date of approval: 25 February 2020

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

Disclaimer

FLEX LNG Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 11:09:34 UTC
