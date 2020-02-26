Flex LNG : FLNG – Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter, 2019

Wednesday February 26, 2020
FLNG - Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter, 2019
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2019:
Dividend amount: $0.10
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 9 March 2020
Ex-date: 10 March 2020
Record date: 11 March 2020
Payment date: On or about 25 March 2020
Date of approval: 25 February 2020
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
Disclaimer
FLEX LNG Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 11:09:34 UTC