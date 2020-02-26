Flex LNG : FLNG – Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter, 2019

Wednesday February 26, 2020

FLNG - Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter, 2019

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2019:

Dividend amount: $0.10

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 9 March 2020

Ex-date: 10 March 2020

Record date: 11 March 2020

Payment date: On or about 25 March 2020

Date of approval: 25 February 2020

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.