Flex LNG : FLNG – Q1 2020 Presentation

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Revenues of $38.2m vs. $52.0m for Q4-19
Time Charter Equivalent(1) rate of $68kpdr in line with guidance of "close to $70kpdr"
Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $27.8m vs. $41.6m Q4-19
Adjusted Net Income(1) of $9.3m vs. $22.0m Q4-19
Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.17 vs. $0.41 for Q4-19
100% uptime on ships and no covid-19 sickness of seafarers or onshore personnel
Expect challenging market conditions in Q2 and Q3
~97% of Q2 booked at TCE of close to $50kpdr subject normal operations
Board has decided to suspend dividends in order to ensure substantial cash position
Agreed $281m of attractive long-term financing for remaining two ships
1) Time Charter Equivalent rate , Adjusted EBITDA , Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Q1-20 earnings report
COVID-19 IMPLICATIONS
Availability of the vessels has remained at 100%, no downtime or delays on the vessels
Several measures have been implemented since January to maintain the safety and health of our crew, minimising external visits on-board
Remote ship visits by video conference has been implemented as travel on-board has not been possible
Focus forward is on crew changes and travels to and from the vessels, measures are in place to handle newbuilding deliveries
Dry-dockingdelays not an issue as our fleet is brand new
FINANCING UPDATE
$125m Bank Facility - Flex Volunteer (Q1 2021)
Commitment received May 2020 for five-year term loan and revolving credit facility
Interest rate exposure fully swapped, attractive all-in cost of 3.30% p.a. including margin
20 year repayment profile
$156.4m Sale and Leaseback - Flex Amber (Q3 2020)
10-yearsale and leaseback transaction with Asian based leasing house
Term sheet signed early April 2020, credit approval confirmed May 2020
Interest at LIBOR + 3.20% p.a.
18 year repayment profile
Annual re-purchase options from first anniversary, purchase obligation at end of lease period
Both financings remain subject final documentation and customary closing conditions and are expect to be drawn/executed upon delivery of the relevant vessel from the shipyards
FINANCING OVERVIEW
$156.4M Sale & Leaseback(1)
$100M Bank Facility
Flex Amber (Q3 2020)
Flex Ranger (2018)
$250M Bank Facility
$300M Sale & Charterback
Flex Constellation (2019)
Flex Courageous (2019)
Flex Endeavour (2018)
Flex Enterprise (2018)
$125M Bank Facility(1)
Flex Volunteer (Q1 2021)
$157.5M Sale & Leaseback
Flex Rainbow (2018)
$629M ECA Facility(2)
Flex Aurora (Q3 2020) Flex Artemis (Q3 2020)
Flex Resolute (Q3 2020) Flex Freedom (Q4 2020)
Flex Vigilant (Q2 2021)
$m 600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Newbuilding Capex
$629M ECA Facility
$156.4M Sale & Leaseback
$125M Bank Facility
• $1.7 billion in attractive financing arranged last two years
• Diversified funding between lease financing, bank financing and ECA financing
•
Expanded relationship with leading international financing providers
•
<$30m in net remaining capex vs. cash of $121m per quarter end
1)
$125M Bank Facility and $156.4M Sale & Leaseback remain subject final documentation and customary closing conditions.
1) The $156.4M Sale & Leaseback and $125M Bank Facility remain subject final documentation and customary closing conditions. The $629m ECA facility remains subject customary closing conditions. Repayment schedule based on contracted delivery
dates for newbuildings. The 12-year ECA tranche under the $629m ECA facility will mature at same time as the $250m commercial tranche if commercial tranche is not refinanced on terms acceptable to the ECA lenders.
INCOME STATEMENT
(in thousands of $ except per share data)
Three months ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Vessel operating revenues
38,192
51,994
Voyage expenses
(1,206)
(388)
Vessel operating expenses
(7,541)
(8,114)
Administrative expenses
(1,572)
(1,850)
Depreciation
(8,587)
(8,683)
Operating income/(loss)
19,286
32,959
Interest income
129
349
Interest expense
(10,105)
(11,084)
Gain/(loss) on derivatives
(21,903)
1,589
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(2,283)
230
Other financial items
(25)
(4)
Income/(loss) before tax
(14,901)
24,039
Income tax credit/(expense)
24
(183)
Net income/(loss)
(14,877)
23,856
Earnings/(loss) per share
(0.27)
0.44
Adjusted EBITDA
27,848
41,638
Adjusted net income
9,309
22,037
Adjusted earnings per share
0.17
0.41
Vessel operating revenues of $38.2m vs. $52.0m for Q4-19
Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $27.8m vs. $41.6m for Q4-19
Gain/(loss) on derivatives includes unrealized non- cash loss on interest rate swaps of $21.8m vs. gain of $1.5m in Q4-19
Unrealized foreign exchange loss of $2.3m vs. gain of $0.2m in Q4-19
Net loss of $14.9m vs. net income of $23.9m for Q4-19
Adjusted net income(1) of $9.3m vs. $22.0m for Q4- 19
Adjusted earnings per share(1) of $0.17 vs. $0.41 for Q4-19
1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Q1-20 earnings report
BALANCE SHEET
(in thousands of $)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
120,802
129,098
Other current assets
19,201
14,792
Non-current assets
Vessels and equipment
1,138,674
1,147,274
Other fixed assets
8
10
Vessel purchase prepayment
349,472
349,472
Derivative instruments
0
636
Total Assets
1,628,157
1,641,282
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
35,706
34,566
Derivative instruments
23,561
2,371
Other current liabilities
14,538
20,795
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
735,310
744,283
Other non-current liabilities
1
2
Total equity
819,041
839,265
Total Equity and Liabilities
1,628,157
1,641,282
Long term debt is presented net of debt issuance cost
Solid liquidity of $120.8m as per Mar 31, 2020
Assets consist of six vessels in operation and seven newbuildings under construction
Vessel purchase prepayments of $349.5m relates to remaining seven newbuildings
Total interest bearing debt of $771m, of which $35.7m is due next 12 months(1)
Equity ratio of 50%
CASHFLOW DURING THE QUARTER
$m
145
140
(8.3)
135
14.1
130
(6.5)
125
(5.4)
(2.2)
120
129.1
115
120.8
110
105
Cash 31.12.2019 Cash from
Repayment of
Financing cost Dividends paid
Exchange rate Cash 31.03.2020
operations
debt
(ECA Loan)
effect
SPOT MARKET REVIEW
Freight rates and ship availability
Total Fixture Activity (Existing Vessels Only)
160,000
20
140,000
18
120,000
16
14
vesselsopen
$/DayTC
100,000
12
80,000
10
60,000
8
of
6
#
40,000
4
20,000
2
2019
2020
0
0
Jun-19
Jul-19
Jul-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
Oct-19
Nov-19
Dec-19
Jan-20
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
Open East of Suez
Open West of Suez
EUROPE CONTINUES TO BE THE LNG SINK
Europe was 8 of top 10 LNG growth markets in 2019
Europe also dominates 2020 growth table (Jan-May)
0
2
4
6
8
10
0
0.5
1
1.5
2
2.5
3
MT
ASIAN DEMAND FAIRLY STABLE WITH 4% GROWTH Y-O-Y
2019
2020
Mt 25.0
2.3
1.5
2.3
2.9
20.0
2.2
1.4
3.3
1.5
2.6
2.8
4.6
2.3
1.5
15.0
1.4
4.6
1.5
1.9
3.8
3.3
3.3
10.0
6.3
4.1
4.5
5.5
5.7
5.0
7.7
7.2
6.8
5.1
4.7
0.0
Jan-19Feb-19
Mar-19Apr-19May-19
Jan-20
Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Taiwan
Rest
Chinese demand recovered after covid-19 disruptions in February/March
Chinese LNG import from US expected to be about 0.5Mt in May which is highest level since January 2018
Indian demand picked up again in May after easing of movement restrictions
South Korean market has been stable as coal imports been reduced in favor of LNG
Generally weak Japanese demand due to prolonged shutdown
EUROPEAN IMPORTS +67% IN 2019 AND +26% Y-O-Y 2020
Monthly European LNG imports
Resulting in high European inventory levels
Mt 12
Bcm
10
8
6
4
2
0
Spain France UK Turkey Italy Rest
LNG PRODUCT MARKET REVIEW
$/Mmbtu
12.00
10.00
8.00
6.00
4.00
2.00
-
HHI
JKM
TTF
Brent 331(14%) +0,8
$/Mmbtu
Brent 331(13%)
Oil linked pricing ~70% volumes
LOW GAS PRICES WILL STIMULATE COAL TO GAS SWITCHING
LNG is cheaper than coal
Rebound in European carbon prices
USD/MMbtu
14.00
European CO2 price in €
35.00
12.00
10.00
30.00
8.00
25.00
6.00
20.00
4.00
2.00
15.00
-
10.00
Aussie coal(USD/mmbtu)
Brent(USD/mmbtu)
LNG price Asia
Coal adj. Efficiency
Dutch TTF
FID'S DELAYED FOR NOW, BUT ~70MMTPA MADE THE CUT
FID of new volumes in 2019
Mt
80
Golden Pass: 15,6 Mmtpa, brownfield
70
Sabine Pass T6: 4,5 Mmtpa, brownfield,
Mozambique : 12,9 Mmtpa, greenfield
60
Calcasieu Pass : 10,8 Mmtpa, greenfield
20.6
Arctic LNG-2: 19.8 Mmtpa, greenfield
50
Nigeria LNG T7: 7.7Mmtpa, brownfield
19.8
40
1.5
30
2
3.6
20
1.2
2.4
2.5
29.3
16.5
30.3
0.9
30.9
9
10
8.5
8.9
9
18.5
3.8
3.4
18.5
0
2.5
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Australia North America Russia Africa Southeast Asia
Main contenders for FID in 2020/21
Volume
Likely FIDs
Country
(Mmtpa)
Qatargas expansion
33-49
Rovuma LNG
15.2
Woodfibre
2.1
Pluto Train 2
5.0
Energia Costa Azul I
3.3
Driftwood LNG Phase 1
16.6
Port Arthur
13.5
Freeport T4
5.0
PNG T3/Papua LNG
8.0
Total FID volumes
102-119
~160MT NEW CAPACITY EXPECTED ON-STREAM BY 2025
Expected ramp-up of nameplate capacity
60.0
50.0
40.0
Glut of LNG coupled with
Expect tighter product market
trade war, two warm winters
and more Asian demand rather
and covid-19 pandemic
than Eurocentric demand
30.0
20.0
33Mt Qatari volumes
subject to FID
10.0
0.0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Argentina
Australia
Cameroon
Qatar
Canada
Indonesia
Malaysia
Oman
Russia
Senegal
Mozambique
US
SWITCHING TO NATURAL GAS IS NOW FREE HEALTH POLICY
Reduction in emissions from natural gas vs coal in power gen.
SUMMARY
We delivered TCE of ~$68kpdr in line with guidance of "close to $70kpdr" despite challenging first quarter. Expect TCE close to $50kpdr in Q2.
LNG freight market continues to be affected near term by combination of glut of LNG and reduced demand due to covid-19 pandemic
Flex LNG well capitalized with $121m cash position and $910m attractive long-term financing for the seven newbuilds with remaining capex of $937m
We are well positioned with a fleet of 13 state-of-the-art LNG carriers (MEGI/XDF) with industry low cash-break even levels
LNG is a long game with very positive long-term drivers despite near term weakness