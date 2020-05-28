Log in
05/27 10:25:22 am
45.5 NOK   +0.66%
Flex LNG : FLNG – Q1 2020 Presentation

05/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

Q1-2020 presentation

May 28, 2020

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS PRESENTATION MAY CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 PROVIDES SAFE HARBOR PROTECTIONS FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN ORDER TO ENCOURAGE COMPANIES TO PROVIDE PROSPECTIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THEIR BUSINESS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INCLUDE STATEMENTS CONCERNING PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, STRATEGIES, FUTURE EVENTS OR PERFORMANCE, AND UNDERLYING ASSUMPTIONS AND OTHER STATEMENTS, WHICH ARE OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACTS.

FLEX LNG LTD. ("FLEX LNG" OR "THE COMPANY") DESIRES TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 AND IS INCLUDING THIS CAUTIONARY STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH THIS SAFE HARBOR LEGISLATION. THE WORDS "BELIEVE," "EXPECT," "ANTICIPATE," "ESTIMATE," "INTEND," "PLAN," "TARGET," "PROJECT," "LIKELY," "MAY," "WILL," "WOULD," "COULD" AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS PRESENTATION ARE BASED UPON VARIOUS ASSUMPTIONS, MANY OF WHICH ARE BASED, IN TURN, UPON FURTHER ASSUMPTIONS, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, MANAGEMENT'S EXAMINATION OF HISTORICAL OPERATING TRENDS, DATA CONTAINED IN THE COMPANY'S RECORDS AND OTHER DATA AVAILABLE FROM THIRD PARTIES. ALTHOUGH FLEX LNG BELIEVES THAT THESE ASSUMPTIONS WERE REASONABLE WHEN MADE, BECAUSE THESE ASSUMPTIONS ARE INHERENTLY SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTIES AND CONTINGENCIES WHICH ARE DIFFICULT OR IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT AND ARE BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE COMPANY WILL ACHIEVE OR ACCOMPLISH THESE EXPECTATIONS, BELIEFS OR PROJECTIONS. FLEX LNG UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION, AND SPECIFICALLY DECLINES ANY OBLIGATION, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, TO PUBLICLY UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

IN ADDITION TO THESE IMPORTANT FACTORS, OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT, IN THE COMPANY'S VIEW, COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DISCUSSED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INCLUDE: UNFORESEEN LIABILITIES, FUTURE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, THE STRENGTH OF WORLD ECONOMIES AND CURRENCIES, GENERAL MARKET CONDITIONS, INCLUDING FLUCTUATIONS IN CHARTER RATES AND VESSEL VALUES, CHANGES IN DEMAND IN THE LNG TANKER MARKET, CHANGES IN THE COMPANY'S OPERATING EXPENSES, INCLUDING BUNKER PRICES, DRY-DOCKING AND INSURANCE COSTS, THE FUEL EFFICIENCY OF THE COMPANY'S VESSELS, THE MARKET FOR THE COMPANY'S VESSELS, AVAILABILITY OF FINANCING AND REFINANCING, ABILITY TO COMPLY WITH COVENANTS IN SUCH FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS, FAILURE OF COUNTERPARTIES TO FULLY PERFORM THEIR CONTRACTS WITH THE COMPANY, CHANGES IN GOVERNMENTAL RULES AND REGULATIONS OR ACTIONS TAKEN BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, INCLUDING THOSE THAT MAY LIMIT THE COMMERCIAL USEFUL LIVES OF LNG TANKERS, POTENTIAL LIABILITY FROM PENDING OR FUTURE LITIGATION, GENERAL DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL CONDITIONS, POTENTIAL DISRUPTION OF SHIPPING ROUTES DUE TO ACCIDENTS OR POLITICAL EVENTS, VESSEL BREAKDOWNS AND INSTANCES OF OFF-HIRE, AND OTHER FACTORS, INCLUDING THOSE THAT MAY BE DESCRIBED FROM TIME TO TIME IN THE REPORTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT THE COMPANY FILES WITH OR FURNISHES TO THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC").

FOR A MORE COMPLETE DISCUSSION OF CERTAIN OF THESE AND OTHER RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE COMPANY, PLEASE REFER TO THE REPORTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT FLEX LNG FILES WITH OR FURNISHES TO THE SEC.

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SELL, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SELL, ANY SECURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY VOTE OR APPROVAL.

2

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues of $38.2m vs. $52.0m for Q4-19
  • Time Charter Equivalent(1) rate of $68kpdr in line with guidance of "close to $70kpdr"
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $27.8m vs. $41.6m Q4-19
  • Adjusted Net Income(1) of $9.3m vs. $22.0m Q4-19
  • Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.17 vs. $0.41 for Q4-19
  • 100% uptime on ships and no covid-19 sickness of seafarers or onshore personnel
  • Expect challenging market conditions in Q2 and Q3
  • ~97% of Q2 booked at TCE of close to $50kpdr subject normal operations
  • Board has decided to suspend dividends in order to ensure substantial cash position
  • Agreed $281m of attractive long-term financing for remaining two ships

1) Time Charter Equivalent rate , Adjusted EBITDA , Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Q1-20 earnings report

3

COVID-19 IMPLICATIONS

  • Availability of the vessels has remained at 100%, no downtime or delays on the vessels
  • Several measures have been implemented since January to maintain the safety and health of our crew, minimising external visits on-board
  • Remote ship visits by video conference has been implemented as travel on-board has not been possible
  • Focus forward is on crew changes and travels to and from the vessels, measures are in place to handle newbuilding deliveries
  • Dry-dockingdelays not an issue as our fleet is brand new

4

FINANCING UPDATE

$125m Bank Facility - Flex Volunteer (Q1 2021)

  • Commitment received May 2020 for five-year term loan and revolving credit facility
  • Interest rate exposure fully swapped, attractive all-in cost of 3.30% p.a. including margin
  • 20 year repayment profile

$156.4m Sale and Leaseback - Flex Amber (Q3 2020)

  • 10-yearsale and leaseback transaction with Asian based leasing house
  • Term sheet signed early April 2020, credit approval confirmed May 2020
  • Interest at LIBOR + 3.20% p.a.
  • 18 year repayment profile
  • Annual re-purchase options from first anniversary, purchase obligation at end of lease period

Both financings remain subject final documentation and customary closing conditions and are expect to be drawn/executed upon delivery of the relevant vessel from the shipyards

5

FINANCING OVERVIEW

$156.4M Sale & Leaseback(1)

$100M Bank Facility

Flex Amber (Q3 2020)

Flex Ranger (2018)

$250M Bank Facility

$300M Sale & Charterback

Flex Constellation (2019)

Flex Courageous (2019)

Flex Endeavour (2018)

Flex Enterprise (2018)

$125M Bank Facility(1)

Flex Volunteer (Q1 2021)

$157.5M Sale & Leaseback

Flex Rainbow (2018)

$629M ECA Facility(2)

Flex Aurora (Q3 2020) Flex Artemis (Q3 2020)

Flex Resolute (Q3 2020) Flex Freedom (Q4 2020)

Flex Vigilant (Q2 2021)

$m 600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Newbuilding Capex

$629M ECA Facility

$156.4M Sale & Leaseback

$125M Bank Facility

$1.7 billion in attractive financing arranged last two years

Diversified funding between lease financing, bank financing and ECA financing

Expanded relationship with leading international financing providers

<$30m in net remaining capex vs. cash of $121m per quarter end

1)

$125M Bank Facility and $156.4M Sale & Leaseback remain subject final documentation and customary closing conditions.

6

  1. $629M ECA Facility remains subject customary closing conditions.

STAGGERED DEBT MATURITY PROFILE

$m

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

-

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

$156.4M Sale & Leaseback

$300M Sale & Charterback

$157.5M Sale & Leaseback

$125M Bank Facility

$629M ECA Facility

$100M Bank Facility

$250M Bank Facility

  • Long funding secured with first loan maturity in July 2024
  • Staggered debt maturity profile, mitigating re-financing risk

1) The $156.4M Sale & Leaseback and $125M Bank Facility remain subject final documentation and customary closing conditions. The $629m ECA facility remains subject customary closing conditions. Repayment schedule based on contracted delivery

7

dates for newbuildings. The 12-year ECA tranche under the $629m ECA facility will mature at same time as the $250m commercial tranche if commercial tranche is not refinanced on terms acceptable to the ECA lenders.

INCOME STATEMENT

(in thousands of $ except per share data)

Three months ended

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Vessel operating revenues

38,192

51,994

Voyage expenses

(1,206)

(388)

Vessel operating expenses

(7,541)

(8,114)

Administrative expenses

(1,572)

(1,850)

Depreciation

(8,587)

(8,683)

Operating income/(loss)

19,286

32,959

Interest income

129

349

Interest expense

(10,105)

(11,084)

Gain/(loss) on derivatives

(21,903)

1,589

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

(2,283)

230

Other financial items

(25)

(4)

Income/(loss) before tax

(14,901)

24,039

Income tax credit/(expense)

24

(183)

Net income/(loss)

(14,877)

23,856

Earnings/(loss) per share

(0.27)

0.44

Adjusted EBITDA

27,848

41,638

Adjusted net income

9,309

22,037

Adjusted earnings per share

0.17

0.41

  • Vessel operating revenues of $38.2m vs. $52.0m for Q4-19
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $27.8m vs. $41.6m for Q4-19
  • Gain/(loss) on derivatives includes unrealized non- cash loss on interest rate swaps of $21.8m vs. gain of $1.5m in Q4-19
  • Unrealized foreign exchange loss of $2.3m vs. gain of $0.2m in Q4-19
  • Net loss of $14.9m vs. net income of $23.9m for Q4-19
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $9.3m vs. $22.0m for Q4- 19
  • Adjusted earnings per share(1) of $0.17 vs. $0.41 for Q4-19

1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Q1-20 earnings report

8

BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands of $)

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

120,802

129,098

Other current assets

19,201

14,792

Non-current assets

Vessels and equipment

1,138,674

1,147,274

Other fixed assets

8

10

Vessel purchase prepayment

349,472

349,472

Derivative instruments

0

636

Total Assets

1,628,157

1,641,282

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt

35,706

34,566

Derivative instruments

23,561

2,371

Other current liabilities

14,538

20,795

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

735,310

744,283

Other non-current liabilities

1

2

Total equity

819,041

839,265

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,628,157

1,641,282

  1. Long term debt is presented net of debt issuance cost
  • Solid liquidity of $120.8m as per Mar 31, 2020
  • Assets consist of six vessels in operation and seven newbuildings under construction
  • Vessel purchase prepayments of $349.5m relates to remaining seven newbuildings
  • Total interest bearing debt of $771m, of which $35.7m is due next 12 months(1)
  • Equity ratio of 50%

9

CASHFLOW DURING THE QUARTER

$m

145

140

(8.3)

135

14.1

130

(6.5)

125

(5.4)

(2.2)

120

129.1

115

120.8

110

105

Cash 31.12.2019 Cash from

Repayment of

Financing cost Dividends paid

Exchange rate Cash 31.03.2020

operations

debt

(ECA Loan)

effect

10

SPOT MARKET REVIEW

Freight rates and ship availability

Total Fixture Activity (Existing Vessels Only)

160,000

20

140,000

18

120,000

16

14

vesselsopen

$/DayTC

100,000

12

80,000

10

60,000

8

of

6

#

40,000

4

20,000

2

2019

2020

0

0

Jun-19

Jul-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

Open East of Suez

Open West of Suez

1) Source: Affinity, Poten Company

11

EUROPE CONTINUES TO BE THE LNG SINK

Europe was 8 of top 10 LNG growth markets in 2019

Europe also dominates 2020 growth table (Jan-May)

0

2

4

6

8

10

0

0.5

1

1.5

2

2.5

3

MT

1) Source: Kpler

12

ASIAN DEMAND FAIRLY STABLE WITH 4% GROWTH Y-O-Y

2019

2020

Mt 25.0

2.3

1.5

2.3

2.9

20.0

2.2

1.4

3.3

1.5

2.6

2.8

4.6

2.3

1.5

15.0

1.4

4.6

1.5

1.9

3.8

3.3

3.3

10.0

6.3

4.1

4.5

5.5

5.7

5.0

7.7

7.2

6.8

5.1

4.7

0.0

Jan-19Feb-19

Mar-19Apr-19May-19

Jan-20

Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Rest

  • Chinese demand recovered after covid-19 disruptions in February/March
  • Chinese LNG import from US expected to be about 0.5Mt in May which is highest level since January 2018
  • Indian demand picked up again in May after easing of movement restrictions
  • South Korean market has been stable as coal imports been reduced in favor of LNG
  • Generally weak Japanese demand due to prolonged shutdown

1) Source: Kpler

13

EUROPEAN IMPORTS +67% IN 2019 AND +26% Y-O-Y 2020

Monthly European LNG imports

Resulting in high European inventory levels

Mt 12

Bcm

10

8

6

4

2

0

Spain France UK Turkey Italy Rest

1) Source: Kpler and Energy Aspects

14

LNG PRODUCT MARKET REVIEW

$/Mmbtu

12.00

10.00

8.00

6.00

4.00

2.00

-

Source: Bloomberg, CME, Poten

HHI

JKM

TTF

Brent 331(14%) +0,8

$/Mmbtu

Brent 331(13%)

Oil linked pricing ~70% volumes

15

LOW GAS PRICES WILL STIMULATE COAL TO GAS SWITCHING

LNG is cheaper than coal

Rebound in European carbon prices

USD/MMbtu

14.00

European CO2 price in €

35.00

12.00

10.00

30.00

8.00

25.00

6.00

20.00

4.00

2.00

15.00

-

10.00

Aussie coal(USD/mmbtu)

Brent(USD/mmbtu)

LNG price Asia

Coal adj. Efficiency

Dutch TTF

16

1) Source: Bloomberg, ICE, CME, Company,

FID'S DELAYED FOR NOW, BUT ~70MMTPA MADE THE CUT

FID of new volumes in 2019

Mt

80

Golden Pass: 15,6 Mmtpa, brownfield

70

Sabine Pass T6: 4,5 Mmtpa, brownfield,

Mozambique : 12,9 Mmtpa, greenfield

60

Calcasieu Pass : 10,8 Mmtpa, greenfield

20.6

Arctic LNG-2: 19.8 Mmtpa, greenfield

50

Nigeria LNG T7: 7.7Mmtpa, brownfield

19.8

40

1.5

30

2

3.6

20

1.2

2.4

2.5

29.3

16.5

30.3

0.9

30.9

9

10

8.5

8.9

9

18.5

3.8

3.4

18.5

0

2.5

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Australia North America Russia Africa Southeast Asia

  1. Source: Bloomberg, Platts

Main contenders for FID in 2020/21

Volume

Likely FIDs

Country

(Mmtpa)

Qatargas expansion

33-49

Rovuma LNG

15.2

Woodfibre

2.1

Pluto Train 2

5.0

Energia Costa Azul I

3.3

Driftwood LNG Phase 1

16.6

Port Arthur

13.5

Freeport T4

5.0

PNG T3/Papua LNG

8.0

Total FID volumes

102-119

17

~160MT NEW CAPACITY EXPECTED ON-STREAM BY 2025

Expected ramp-up of nameplate capacity

60.0

50.0

40.0

Glut of LNG coupled with

Expect tighter product market

trade war, two warm winters

and more Asian demand rather

and covid-19 pandemic

than Eurocentric demand

30.0

20.0

33Mt Qatari volumes

subject to FID

10.0

0.0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Argentina

Australia

Cameroon

Qatar

Canada

Indonesia

Malaysia

Oman

Russia

Senegal

Mozambique

US

1) Source: Poten, BNEF, Company

18

SWITCHING TO NATURAL GAS IS NOW FREE HEALTH POLICY

Reduction in emissions from natural gas vs coal in power gen.

1) Source: Reuters, Company, Bloomberg

19

SUMMARY

  • We delivered TCE of ~$68kpdr in line with guidance of "close to $70kpdr" despite challenging first quarter. Expect TCE close to $50kpdr in Q2.
  • LNG freight market continues to be affected near term by combination of glut of LNG and reduced demand due to covid-19 pandemic
  • Flex LNG well capitalized with $121m cash position and $910m attractive long-term financing for the seven newbuilds with remaining capex of $937m
  • We are well positioned with a fleet of 13 state-of-the-art LNG carriers (MEGI/XDF) with industry low cash-break even levels
  • LNG is a long game with very positive long-term drivers despite near term weakness

Flex Artemis and Flex Freedom at DSME April 2020

20

Q&A

Disclaimer

FLEX LNG Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 05:17:08 UTC
