Flex LNG : FLNG – Q1 2020 Presentation

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS PRESENTATION MAY CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 PROVIDES SAFE HARBOR PROTECTIONS FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN ORDER TO ENCOURAGE COMPANIES TO PROVIDE PROSPECTIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THEIR BUSINESS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INCLUDE STATEMENTS CONCERNING PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, STRATEGIES, FUTURE EVENTS OR PERFORMANCE, AND UNDERLYING ASSUMPTIONS AND OTHER STATEMENTS, WHICH ARE OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACTS. FLEX LNG LTD. ("FLEX LNG" OR "THE COMPANY") DESIRES TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 AND IS INCLUDING THIS CAUTIONARY STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH THIS SAFE HARBOR LEGISLATION. THE WORDS "BELIEVE," "EXPECT," "ANTICIPATE," "ESTIMATE," "INTEND," "PLAN," "TARGET," "PROJECT," "LIKELY," "MAY," "WILL," "WOULD," "COULD" AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS PRESENTATION ARE BASED UPON VARIOUS ASSUMPTIONS, MANY OF WHICH ARE BASED, IN TURN, UPON FURTHER ASSUMPTIONS, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, MANAGEMENT'S EXAMINATION OF HISTORICAL OPERATING TRENDS, DATA CONTAINED IN THE COMPANY'S RECORDS AND OTHER DATA AVAILABLE FROM THIRD PARTIES. ALTHOUGH FLEX LNG BELIEVES THAT THESE ASSUMPTIONS WERE REASONABLE WHEN MADE, BECAUSE THESE ASSUMPTIONS ARE INHERENTLY SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTIES AND CONTINGENCIES WHICH ARE DIFFICULT OR IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT AND ARE BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE COMPANY WILL ACHIEVE OR ACCOMPLISH THESE EXPECTATIONS, BELIEFS OR PROJECTIONS. FLEX LNG UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION, AND SPECIFICALLY DECLINES ANY OBLIGATION, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, TO PUBLICLY UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE. IN ADDITION TO THESE IMPORTANT FACTORS, OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT, IN THE COMPANY'S VIEW, COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DISCUSSED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INCLUDE: UNFORESEEN LIABILITIES, FUTURE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, THE STRENGTH OF WORLD ECONOMIES AND CURRENCIES, GENERAL MARKET CONDITIONS, INCLUDING FLUCTUATIONS IN CHARTER RATES AND VESSEL VALUES, CHANGES IN DEMAND IN THE LNG TANKER MARKET, CHANGES IN THE COMPANY'S OPERATING EXPENSES, INCLUDING BUNKER PRICES, DRY-DOCKING AND INSURANCE COSTS, THE FUEL EFFICIENCY OF THE COMPANY'S VESSELS, THE MARKET FOR THE COMPANY'S VESSELS, AVAILABILITY OF FINANCING AND REFINANCING, ABILITY TO COMPLY WITH COVENANTS IN SUCH FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS, FAILURE OF COUNTERPARTIES TO FULLY PERFORM THEIR CONTRACTS WITH THE COMPANY, CHANGES IN GOVERNMENTAL RULES AND REGULATIONS OR ACTIONS TAKEN BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, INCLUDING THOSE THAT MAY LIMIT THE COMMERCIAL USEFUL LIVES OF LNG TANKERS, POTENTIAL LIABILITY FROM PENDING OR FUTURE LITIGATION, GENERAL DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL CONDITIONS, POTENTIAL DISRUPTION OF SHIPPING ROUTES DUE TO ACCIDENTS OR POLITICAL EVENTS, VESSEL BREAKDOWNS AND INSTANCES OF OFF-HIRE, AND OTHER FACTORS, INCLUDING THOSE THAT MAY BE DESCRIBED FROM TIME TO TIME IN THE REPORTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT THE COMPANY FILES WITH OR FURNISHES TO THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC"). FOR A MORE COMPLETE DISCUSSION OF CERTAIN OF THESE AND OTHER RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE COMPANY, PLEASE REFER TO THE REPORTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT FLEX LNG FILES WITH OR FURNISHES TO THE SEC. THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SELL, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SELL, ANY SECURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY VOTE OR APPROVAL. 2 FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Revenues of $38.2m vs. $52.0m for Q4-19

Q4-19 Time Charter Equivalent (1) rate of $68kpdr in line with guidance of "close to $70kpdr"

rate of $68kpdr in line with guidance of "close to $70kpdr" Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $27.8m vs. $41.6m Q4-19

of $27.8m vs. $41.6m Q4-19 Adjusted Net Income (1) of $9.3m vs. $22.0m Q4-19

of $9.3m vs. $22.0m Q4-19 Adjusted EPS (1) of $0.17 vs. $0.41 for Q4-19

of $0.17 vs. $0.41 for Q4-19 100% uptime on ships and no covid-19 sickness of seafarers or onshore personnel

covid-19 sickness of seafarers or onshore personnel Expect challenging market conditions in Q2 and Q3

~97% of Q2 booked at TCE of close to $50kpdr subject normal operations

Board has decided to suspend dividends in order to ensure substantial cash position

Agreed $281m of attractive long-term financing for remaining two ships 1) Time Charter Equivalent rate , Adjusted EBITDA , Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Q1-20 earnings report

of $0.17 vs. $0.41 for Q4-19 100% uptime on ships and no covid-19 sickness of seafarers or onshore personnel

covid-19 sickness of seafarers or onshore personnel Expect challenging market conditions in Q2 and Q3

~97% of Q2 booked at TCE of close to $50kpdr subject normal operations

Board has decided to suspend dividends in order to ensure substantial cash position

Agreed $281m of attractive long-term financing for remaining two ships 1) Time Charter Equivalent rate , Adjusted EBITDA , Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Q1-20 earnings report 3 COVID-19 IMPLICATIONS Availability of the vessels has remained at 100%, no downtime or delays on the vessels

Several measures have been implemented since January to maintain the safety and health of our crew, minimising external visits on-board

on-board Remote ship visits by video conference has been implemented as travel on-board has not been possible

on-board has not been possible Focus forward is on crew changes and travels to and from the vessels, measures are in place to handle newbuilding deliveries

Dry-docking delays not an issue as our fleet is brand new 4 FINANCING UPDATE $125m Bank Facility - Flex Volunteer (Q1 2021) Commitment received May 2020 for five-year term loan and revolving credit facility

five-year term loan and revolving credit facility Interest rate exposure fully swapped, attractive all-in cost of 3.30% p.a. including margin

all-in cost of 3.30% p.a. including margin 20 year repayment profile $156.4m Sale and Leaseback - Flex Amber (Q3 2020) 10-year sale and leaseback transaction with Asian based leasing house

sale and leaseback transaction with Asian based leasing house Term sheet signed early April 2020, credit approval confirmed May 2020

Interest at LIBOR + 3.20% p.a.

18 year repayment profile

Annual re-purchase options from first anniversary, purchase obligation at end of lease period Both financings remain subject final documentation and customary closing conditions and are expect to be drawn/executed upon delivery of the relevant vessel from the shipyards 5 FINANCING OVERVIEW $156.4M Sale & Leaseback(1) $100M Bank Facility Flex Amber (Q3 2020) Flex Ranger (2018) $250M Bank Facility $300M Sale & Charterback Flex Constellation (2019) Flex Courageous (2019) Flex Endeavour (2018) Flex Enterprise (2018) $125M Bank Facility(1) Flex Volunteer (Q1 2021) $157.5M Sale & Leaseback Flex Rainbow (2018) $629M ECA Facility(2) Flex Aurora (Q3 2020) Flex Artemis (Q3 2020) Flex Resolute (Q3 2020) Flex Freedom (Q4 2020) Flex Vigilant (Q2 2021) $m 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Newbuilding Capex $629M ECA Facility $156.4M Sale & Leaseback $125M Bank Facility • $1.7 billion in attractive financing arranged last two years • Diversified funding between lease financing, bank financing and ECA financing • Expanded relationship with leading international financing providers • <$30m in net remaining capex vs. cash of $121m per quarter end 1) $125M Bank Facility and $156.4M Sale & Leaseback remain subject final documentation and customary closing conditions. 6 $629M ECA Facility remains subject customary closing conditions. STAGGERED DEBT MATURITY PROFILE $m 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 - 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 $156.4M Sale & Leaseback $300M Sale & Charterback $157.5M Sale & Leaseback $125M Bank Facility $629M ECA Facility $100M Bank Facility $250M Bank Facility Long funding secured with first loan maturity in July 2024

Staggered debt maturity profile, mitigating re-financing risk 1) The $156.4M Sale & Leaseback and $125M Bank Facility remain subject final documentation and customary closing conditions. The $629m ECA facility remains subject customary closing conditions. Repayment schedule based on contracted delivery 7 dates for newbuildings. The 12-year ECA tranche under the $629m ECA facility will mature at same time as the $250m commercial tranche if commercial tranche is not refinanced on terms acceptable to the ECA lenders. INCOME STATEMENT (in thousands of $ except per share data) Three months ended Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Vessel operating revenues 38,192 51,994 Voyage expenses (1,206) (388) Vessel operating expenses (7,541) (8,114) Administrative expenses (1,572) (1,850) Depreciation (8,587) (8,683) Operating income/(loss) 19,286 32,959 Interest income 129 349 Interest expense (10,105) (11,084) Gain/(loss) on derivatives (21,903) 1,589 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) (2,283) 230 Other financial items (25) (4) Income/(loss) before tax (14,901) 24,039 Income tax credit/(expense) 24 (183) Net income/(loss) (14,877) 23,856 Earnings/(loss) per share (0.27) 0.44 Adjusted EBITDA 27,848 41,638 Adjusted net income 9,309 22,037 Adjusted earnings per share 0.17 0.41 Vessel operating revenues of $38.2m vs. $52.0m for Q4-19

Assets consist of six vessels in operation and seven newbuildings under construction

Vessel purchase prepayments of $349.5m relates to remaining seven newbuildings

Total interest bearing debt of $771m, of which $35.7m is due next 12 months (1)

Equity ratio of 50% 9 CASHFLOW DURING THE QUARTER $m 145 140 (8.3) 135 14.1 130 (6.5) 125 (5.4) (2.2) 120 129.1 115 120.8 110 105 Cash 31.12.2019 Cash from Repayment of Financing cost Dividends paid Exchange rate Cash 31.03.2020 operations debt (ECA Loan) effect 10 SPOT MARKET REVIEW Freight rates and ship availability Total Fixture Activity (Existing Vessels Only) 160,000 20 140,000 18 120,000 16 14 vesselsopen $/DayTC 100,000 12 80,000 10 60,000 8 of 6 # 40,000 4 20,000 2 2019 2020 0 0 Jun-19 Jul-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 Open East of Suez Open West of Suez 1) Source: Affinity, Poten Company 11 EUROPE CONTINUES TO BE THE LNG SINK Europe was 8 of top 10 LNG growth markets in 2019 Europe also dominates 2020 growth table (Jan-May) 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 MT 1) Source: Kpler 12 ASIAN DEMAND FAIRLY STABLE WITH 4% GROWTH Y-O-Y 2019 2020 Mt 25.0 2.3 1.5 2.3 2.9 20.0 2.2 1.4 3.3 1.5 2.6 2.8 4.6 2.3 1.5 15.0 1.4 4.6 1.5 1.9 3.8 3.3 3.3 10.0 6.3 4.1 4.5 5.5 5.7 5.0 7.7 7.2 6.8 5.1 4.7 0.0 Jan-19Feb-19 Mar-19Apr-19May-19 Jan-20 Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20 Japan China South Korea India Taiwan Rest Chinese demand recovered after covid-19 disruptions in February/March

covid-19 disruptions in February/March Chinese LNG import from US expected to be about 0.5Mt in May which is highest level since January 2018

Indian demand picked up again in May after easing of movement restrictions

South Korean market has been stable as coal imports been reduced in favor of LNG

Generally weak Japanese demand due to prolonged shutdown 1) Source: Kpler 13 EUROPEAN IMPORTS +67% IN 2019 AND +26% Y-O-Y 2020 Monthly European LNG imports Resulting in high European inventory levels Mt 12 Bcm 10 8 6 4 2 0 Spain France UK Turkey Italy Rest 1) Source: Kpler and Energy Aspects 14 LNG PRODUCT MARKET REVIEW $/Mmbtu 12.00 10.00 8.00 6.00 4.00 2.00 - Source: Bloomberg, CME, Poten HHI JKM TTF Brent 331(14%) +0,8 $/Mmbtu Brent 331(13%) Oil linked pricing ~70% volumes 15 LOW GAS PRICES WILL STIMULATE COAL TO GAS SWITCHING LNG is cheaper than coal Rebound in European carbon prices USD/MMbtu 14.00 European CO2 price in € 35.00 12.00 10.00 30.00 8.00 25.00 6.00 20.00 4.00 2.00 15.00 - 10.00 Aussie coal(USD/mmbtu) Brent(USD/mmbtu) LNG price Asia Coal adj. Efficiency Dutch TTF 16 1) Source: Bloomberg, ICE, CME, Company, FID'S DELAYED FOR NOW, BUT ~70MMTPA MADE THE CUT FID of new volumes in 2019 Mt 80 Golden Pass: 15,6 Mmtpa, brownfield 70 Sabine Pass T6: 4,5 Mmtpa, brownfield, Mozambique : 12,9 Mmtpa, greenfield 60 Calcasieu Pass : 10,8 Mmtpa, greenfield 20.6 Arctic LNG-2: 19.8 Mmtpa, greenfield 50 Nigeria LNG T7: 7.7Mmtpa, brownfield 19.8 40 1.5 30 2 3.6 20 1.2 2.4 2.5 29.3 16.5 30.3 0.9 30.9 9 10 8.5 8.9 9 18.5 3.8 3.4 18.5 0 2.5 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Australia North America Russia Africa Southeast Asia Source: Bloomberg, Platts Main contenders for FID in 2020/21 Volume Likely FIDs Country (Mmtpa) Qatargas expansion 33-49 Rovuma LNG 15.2 Woodfibre 2.1 Pluto Train 2 5.0 Energia Costa Azul I 3.3 Driftwood LNG Phase 1 16.6 Port Arthur 13.5 Freeport T4 5.0 PNG T3/Papua LNG 8.0 Total FID volumes 102-119 17 ~160MT NEW CAPACITY EXPECTED ON-STREAM BY 2025 Expected ramp-up of nameplate capacity 60.0 50.0 40.0 Glut of LNG coupled with Expect tighter product market trade war, two warm winters and more Asian demand rather and covid-19 pandemic than Eurocentric demand 30.0 20.0 33Mt Qatari volumes subject to FID 10.0 0.0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Argentina Australia Cameroon Qatar Canada Indonesia Malaysia Oman Russia Senegal Mozambique US 1) Source: Poten, BNEF, Company 18 SWITCHING TO NATURAL GAS IS NOW FREE HEALTH POLICY Reduction in emissions from natural gas vs coal in power gen. 1) Source: Reuters, Company, Bloomberg 19 SUMMARY We delivered TCE of ~$68kpdr in line with guidance of "close to $70kpdr" despite challenging first quarter. Expect TCE close to $50kpdr in Q2.

LNG freight market continues to be affected near term by combination of glut of LNG and reduced demand due to covid-19 pandemic

covid-19 pandemic Flex LNG well capitalized with $121m cash position and $910m attractive long-term financing for the seven newbuilds with remaining capex of $937m

long-term financing for the seven newbuilds with remaining capex of $937m We are well positioned with a fleet of 13 state-of-the-art LNG carriers (MEGI/XDF) with industry low cash-break even levels

state-of-the-art LNG carriers (MEGI/XDF) with industry low cash-break even levels LNG is a long game with very positive long-term drivers despite near term weakness Flex Artemis and Flex Freedom at DSME April 2020 20 Q&A Attachments Original document

