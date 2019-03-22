Flex LNG : signs Time-Charter contract with energy major

Hamilton, Bermuda
March 22, 2019
Flex LNG LTD (Flex LNG or the Company - OSE:FLNG) today announce that it has
entered into a time-charter agreement with an international energy major (the
"Charterer"). The time charter period is firm for a period of 12 months
commencing end of first quarter 2019. The Charterer also has certain extension
options. The time charter rate is variable as a function of the overall market
conditions.
Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"We are pleased to announce a prompt time-charter contract with a super major
for one of our vessels. This contract provides full utilization with a first
class charterer as well as exposure to the development of freight rates for
large LNG carriers which we have a positive view on."
For further information, please contact:
Øystein M. Kalleklev,
Chief Executive Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
E-Mail: IR@flexlng.com
About FLEX LNG LTD
Flex LNG is LNG shipping company with a fleet of next generation LNG carriers
with large cargo capacity. The fleet consists of thirteen modern LNG ships, four
existing and nine under construction for delivery throughout 2019-2021. All LNG
carriers are equipped with slow speed, two-stroke engines MEGI or X-DF
propulsion which will provide Charterers with state of the art tonnage offering
significant advantages in form of reduced fuel consumption and lowered boil off
rates.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the
business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry
in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects",
"intends", "plans", "estimates" and similar expressions. The forward-looking
statements contained in this release, including assumptions, opinions and views
of the Company or cited from third-party sources, are solely opinions and
forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may
cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The
Company does not provide any assurance that that the assumptions underlying such
forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does the Company accepts
any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the
presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. No
obligations are assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform
to these forward-looking statements to actual results.
Disclaimer
FLEX LNG Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:14:01 UTC