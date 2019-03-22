Flex LNG : signs Time-Charter contract with energy major

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 22, 2019

Flex LNG LTD (Flex LNG or the Company - OSE:FLNG) today announce that it has

entered into a time-charter agreement with an international energy major (the

"Charterer"). The time charter period is firm for a period of 12 months

commencing end of first quarter 2019. The Charterer also has certain extension

options. The time charter rate is variable as a function of the overall market

conditions.

Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are pleased to announce a prompt time-charter contract with a super major

for one of our vessels. This contract provides full utilization with a first

class charterer as well as exposure to the development of freight rates for

large LNG carriers which we have a positive view on."

For further information, please contact:

Øystein M. Kalleklev,

Chief Executive Officer

Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

E-Mail: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG LTD

Flex LNG is LNG shipping company with a fleet of next generation LNG carriers

with large cargo capacity. The fleet consists of thirteen modern LNG ships, four

existing and nine under construction for delivery throughout 2019-2021. All LNG

carriers are equipped with slow speed, two-stroke engines MEGI or X-DF

propulsion which will provide Charterers with state of the art tonnage offering

significant advantages in form of reduced fuel consumption and lowered boil off

rates.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the

business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry

in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects",

"intends", "plans", "estimates" and similar expressions. The forward-looking

statements contained in this release, including assumptions, opinions and views

of the Company or cited from third-party sources, are solely opinions and

forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may

cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The

Company does not provide any assurance that that the assumptions underlying such

forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does the Company accepts

any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the

presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. No

obligations are assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform

to these forward-looking statements to actual results.