FLEX CLASS ACTION UPDATE: Rosen Law Firm Notifies Flex Ltd. Investors of Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FLEX

04/11/2019 | 10:32am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the expanded class period in the lawsuit filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities, including common stock and exchange-traded options on such common stock, of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) from January 26, 2017 through October 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Flex investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Flex class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1335.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Flex’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) Flex had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; (3) Flex had experienced operational issues with its co-manufacturing project with Nike which resulted in the winding down this project because Flex was “unable to reach a commercially viable solution” for the project; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Flex’s financial statements and defendants’ statements about Flex’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1335.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© Business Wire 2019
