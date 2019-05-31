Log in
FLEX LTD. 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Flex Ltd. - FLEX

05/31/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until June 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Flex Ltd. (NasdaqGS: FLEX). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares or exchange-traded options between January 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares or options of Flex and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-flex/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 4, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 25, 2018, post-market, Company disclosed that its co-manufacturing operations with Nike in Guadalajara, Mexico were being wound down because it was “unable to reach a commercially viable solution” for the project, as well as the abrupt retirement of CEO Michael McNamara who just a few months prior had “taken direct ownership for our Nike operations to ensure its operational success.” On this news, the price of Flex’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
