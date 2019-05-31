FLEX LTD. 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Flex Ltd. - FLEX

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until June
4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Flex Ltd. (NasdaqGS: FLEX). Investor losses
must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares or exchange-traded
options between January 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018. This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of
California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares or options of Flex and would like to discuss
your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by June 4, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On October 25, 2018, post-market, Company disclosed that its
co-manufacturing operations with Nike in Guadalajara, Mexico were being
wound down because it was “unable to reach a commercially viable
solution” for the project, as well as the abrupt retirement of CEO
Michael McNamara who just a few months prior had “taken direct ownership
for our Nike operations to ensure its operational success.” On this
news, the price of Flex’s shares plummeted.
