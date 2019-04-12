Log in
FLEX LTD. SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Flex Ltd. - FLEX

0
04/12/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Flex Ltd. (NasdaqGS: FLEX), if they purchased the Company's shares or exchange-traded options between January 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares or options of Flex and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-flex/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 4, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Flex and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 25, 2018, post-market, Company disclosed that its co-manufacturing operations with Nike in Guadalajara, Mexico were being wound down because it was "unable to reach a commercially viable solution" for the project, as well as the abrupt retirement of CEO Michael McNamara who just a few months prior had "taken direct ownership for our Nike operations to ensure its operational success."

On this news, the price of Flex's shares plummeted.

The case is David Kipling v. FLEX LTD., 18-cv-02706.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-ltd-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-flex-ltd---flex-300831542.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
