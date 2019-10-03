Flex : Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-201-0168 with passcode Q2Flex. The live webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. An audio replay and transcript will also be available on the IR website after the call.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products globally. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes across industries and markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexintl.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005261/en/