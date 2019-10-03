Log in
FLEX LTD.

FLEX LTD.

(FLEX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flex : Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call

0
10/03/2019 | 09:13am EDT

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-201-0168 with passcode Q2Flex. The live webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. An audio replay and transcript will also be available on the IR website after the call.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products globally. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes across industries and markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexintl.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 206 M
EBIT 2020 929 M
Net income 2020 215 M
Debt 2020 1 147 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
EV / Sales2021 0,23x
Capitalization 5 188 M
Chart FLEX LTD.
Duration : Period :
Flex Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEX LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,03  $
Last Close Price 10,08  $
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Revathi Advaithi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Capellas Non-Executive Chairman
François Barbier President-Global Operations & Components
Christopher E. Collier Chief Financial Officer
Gus Shahin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEX LTD.32.46%5 387
HEXAGON11.84%17 670
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED68.39%16 069
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED52.36%11 714
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.32%11 168
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC5.20%8 066
