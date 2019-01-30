Flex : Beats Earnings, Revenue Targets -- Market Mover

By Bowdeya Tweh



Shares in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) rose 14% after the contract manufacturer posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings and sales in its latest period.

San Jose, Calif.-based Flex posted a third-quarter loss of $45.2 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $118.3 million, or 22 cents a share.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, Flex earned 34 cents a share.

Sales rose 3% to $6.9 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a profit of 31 cents a share on an adjusted basis on $6.79 billion in sales.

Shares in Flex are down 49% over the past 12 months.

