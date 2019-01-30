Log in
FLEX LTD

FLEX LTD (FLEX)
01/30 04:00:00 pm
9.23 USD   +4.06%
Flex : Beats Earnings, Revenue Targets -- Market Mover

01/30/2019 | 07:49pm EST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Shares in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) rose 14% after the contract manufacturer posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings and sales in its latest period.

San Jose, Calif.-based Flex posted a third-quarter loss of $45.2 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $118.3 million, or 22 cents a share.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, Flex earned 34 cents a share.

Sales rose 3% to $6.9 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a profit of 31 cents a share on an adjusted basis on $6.79 billion in sales.

Shares in Flex are down 49% over the past 12 months.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 435 M
EBIT 2019 845 M
Net income 2019 422 M
Debt 2019 1 642 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,05
P/E ratio 2020 9,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 4 671 M
Chart FLEX LTD
Duration : Period :
Flex Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,6 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Capellas Chairman
François Barbier President-Global Operations & Components
Christopher E. Collier Chief Financial Officer
Gus Shahin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Willy C. Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEX LTD16.56%4 671
HEXAGON9.07%17 089
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.8.17%9 185
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.20%8 009
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC4.82%7 715
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD7.72%6 228
