Flex Halted Some Huawei Production, Resumed Shipping Majority of Items - Update

By Josh Beckerman



--Contract manufacturer Flex halted at least some of its production for Huawei Technologies Co. (HWI.YY), Nikkei Asian Review reported, citing two sources.

--One Flex employee told Nikkei that production lines for Huawei will be "stopped to wait for further notice."

--Late Friday, a Flex spokesperson told Dow Jones it had stopped shipments to assess whether products it assembles were covered by U.S. restrictions. Flex has since "resumed shipments for the majority of the products we assemble for Huawei, after determining that these products are compliant and not covered by the new restrictions."

Full story at: https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Huawei-s-top-phone-assembler-halts-production-at-China-plant

05-25-19 0041ET