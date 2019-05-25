Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Flex Ltd    FLEX   SG9999000020

FLEX LTD

(FLEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flex Halted Some Huawei Production, Resumed Shipping Majority of Items - Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 12:42am EDT

By Josh Beckerman

--Contract manufacturer Flex halted at least some of its production for Huawei Technologies Co. (HWI.YY), Nikkei Asian Review reported, citing two sources.

--One Flex employee told Nikkei that production lines for Huawei will be "stopped to wait for further notice."

--Late Friday, a Flex spokesperson told Dow Jones it had stopped shipments to assess whether products it assembles were covered by U.S. restrictions. Flex has since "resumed shipments for the majority of the products we assemble for Huawei, after determining that these products are compliant and not covered by the new restrictions."

Full story at: https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Huawei-s-top-phone-assembler-halts-production-at-China-plant

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-19 0041ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLEX LTD -2.11% 9.26 Delayed Quote.24.44%
FLEX LTD -1.47% 8.261 Delayed Quote.24.98%
NIKKEI 225 -0.16% 21117.22 Real-time Quote.5.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEX LTD
12:42aFlex Halted Some Huawei Production, Resumed Shipping Majority of Items - Upda..
DJ
05/24Flex Halts at Least Part of Its Huawei Production -Nikkei
DJ
05/23FLEX : BrightInsight Announces the Launch of a CE-marked Dosing Calculator for E..
BU
05/10FLEX : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
05/10FLEX : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/02Rosen Law Firm Notifies Flex Ltd. Investors of Expanded Class Period in Secur..
PR
05/01FLEX : Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer and New President of Communic..
BU
04/30LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
04/30FLEX : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
04/22FLEX : and Innit Collaborate with Google Cloud to Enable the Next Generation of ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 26 291 M
EBIT 2020 935 M
Net income 2020 498 M
Debt 2020 1 103 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,72
P/E ratio 2021 7,92
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Capitalization 4 868 M
Chart FLEX LTD
Duration : Period :
Flex Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Offer Chief Executive Officer, EVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Capellas Chairman
François Barbier President-Global Operations & Components
Christopher E. Collier Chief Financial Officer
Gus Shahin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEX LTD24.44%4 868
HEXAGON13.36%16 732
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD-2.87%9 481
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.7.81%9 266
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED18.81%8 615
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About