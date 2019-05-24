Flex Halts at Least Part of Its Huawei Production -Nikkei

By Josh Beckerman



--Contract manufacturer Flex has halted at least some of its production for Huawei Technologies Co. (HWI.YY), Nikkei Asian Review reported, citing two sources.

--One Flex employee told Nikkei that production lines for Huawei will be "stopped to wait for further notice."

--Flex told Nikkei that it is "continuing to evaluate the Entity List regulatory amendment issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to Huawei." A Flex spokesman didn't immediate reply to an email from Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story at: https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Huawei-s-top-phone-assembler-halts-production-at-China-plant

