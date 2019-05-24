Flex Halts at Least Part of Its Huawei Production -Nikkei
05/24/2019 | 01:35pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman
--Contract manufacturer Flex has halted at least some of its production for Huawei Technologies Co. (HWI.YY), Nikkei Asian Review reported, citing two sources.
--One Flex employee told Nikkei that production lines for Huawei will be "stopped to wait for further notice."
--Flex told Nikkei that it is "continuing to evaluate the Entity List regulatory amendment issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to Huawei." A Flex spokesman didn't immediate reply to an email from Dow Jones Newswires.