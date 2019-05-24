Log in
FLEX LTD

FLEX LTD

(FLEX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flex Halts at Least Part of Its Huawei Production -Nikkei

0
05/24/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

--Contract manufacturer Flex has halted at least some of its production for Huawei Technologies Co. (HWI.YY), Nikkei Asian Review reported, citing two sources.

--One Flex employee told Nikkei that production lines for Huawei will be "stopped to wait for further notice."

--Flex told Nikkei that it is "continuing to evaluate the Entity List regulatory amendment issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to Huawei." A Flex spokesman didn't immediate reply to an email from Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story at: https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Huawei-s-top-phone-assembler-halts-production-at-China-plant

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLEX LTD -1.11% 9.37 Delayed Quote.24.44%
FLEX LTD -1.47% 8.261 Delayed Quote.26.84%
NIKKEI 225 -0.16% 21117.22 Real-time Quote.5.68%
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 26 291 M
EBIT 2020 935 M
Net income 2020 498 M
Debt 2020 1 103 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,72
P/E ratio 2021 7,92
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Capitalization 4 868 M
Chart FLEX LTD
Duration : Period :
Flex Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Offer Chief Executive Officer, EVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Capellas Chairman
François Barbier President-Global Operations & Components
Christopher E. Collier Chief Financial Officer
Gus Shahin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEX LTD24.44%4 868
HEXAGON13.36%16 732
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD-2.44%9 481
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.7.81%9 266
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED18.81%8 615
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 372
