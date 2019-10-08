Log in
Resilinc : Partners with Flex to Accelerate Next-Gen Supply Chain Intelligence Solutions

10/08/2019 | 10:36am EDT

Flex uses Resilinc as an early warning system for supply chain risk detection and disruptions across its ecosystem

Resilinc, the leading provider of cognitive supply chain monitoring and mitigation solutions, and Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), the global design and manufacturing company, today announced a partnership that will deliver Resilinc’s next-generation supply chain monitoring, analytics and collaboration applications to Flex. As part of this agreement, the global manufacturer’s digital supply chain called Flex PulseTM will have unprecedented access to Resilinc’s advanced AI-based solution, Eventwatch, which derives supply chain disruption intelligence from over 40 million news streams across 50 languages. This will further strengthen Flex’s responsive supply chain services and deliver flexibility and resiliency for its customers.

“Resilinc is advancing digitalization of the supply chain with innovative tools that change how supply chain experts do their jobs. We helping our customers manage inventory throughout the supply chain, while finding opportunities to thrive in an uncertain environment,” said Bindiya Vakil, CEO and founder of Resilinc. “Flex is an innovative and successful leader in the global value chain and, with this partnership, Resilinc will be establishing the first line of defense against disruptions for all members of the Flex ecosystem.”

Additionally, Flex will have access to real-time visibility and automating mitigation workflow to proactive monitoring and analyzing as well as avoid disruptions across Flex’s supply chain. Resilinc will provide desktop and mobile monitoring to tens of thousands of supplier sites globally that are within Flex’s supply chain. Flex also will implement Eventwatch AI throughout its Pulse Operational Centers, which are currently in nine locations including Poland, Austria, Israel, Mexico, India, and two locations each in China and the United States. Flex’s experts will be able to collaborate quickly using cloud and mobility tools to accelerate response and protect their customers’ supply continuity.

“Flex has always been focused on leveraging innovative ways to improve our customer experiences,” said Gus Shahin, CIO of Flex. “By partnering with Resilinc, we will expand our ability to intelligently manage our supply chain risk and investment in a dynamic, complex environment.”

Additionally, Flex and Resilinc will work together to develop additional tools and capabilities to accelerate response and action that will leverage Resilinc’s substantial supplier intelligence database and “what if” simulation and planning tools to give Flex customers a competitive advantage.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products globally. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes across industries and markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @flexintl.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is the leading provider of supply chain visibility data-as-a-service and cognitive risk analytics solutions. Over 100 of the world’s leading brands rely on Resilinc’s AI-powered global disruption monitoring service to keep track of millions of parts as they make their way around the globe, touching hundreds of thousands of nodes. Resilinc has helped companies use actionable supply chain visibility intelligence to accelerate performance and drive competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.resilinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
