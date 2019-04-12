Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Flex Ltd    FLEX   SG9999000020

FLEX LTD

(FLEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Class Action Accuses Flex of Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Flex Ltd. (NasdaqGS: FLEX) amended their class action against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between January 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018. Flex provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/flex-ltd-apr-19/

Flex Accused of Misrepresenting Execution of Customer Contracts

According to the complaint, Flex repeatedly assured investors that the company's internal controls over financial reporting were adequate and proper, and that its most crucial contract – to automate Nike's manufacturing process – was hitting key milestones while timely proceeding on a steady trajectory to profitability. On April 26, 2018, Flex announced that a whistleblower had forced it to disclose weaknesses in internal controls relating to its customer contracts and that it was having operation issues with the Nike contract. Notwithstanding, defendants continued to reassure the public that its Nike contract would ultimately be profitable. Then, on October 25, 2018, Flex announced it was immediately winding down its Nike operations because it was not commercially viable. The complaint contends that as a result of Flex's misstatements, the company's stock lost half its value, falling to just $7.09 on October 26, 2018.

Flex Shareholders Have Legal Options

If you would like more information about your rights and potential remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEX LTD
05:20pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Class Action Accuses Flex of Misleading Sh..
BU
04/11DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
04/11FLEX CLASS ACTION UPDATE : Rosen Law Firm Notifies Flex Ltd. Investors of Expand..
BU
04/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04/10Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04/10FLEX : BrightInsight, a Flex Company, Receives 2018 Google Cloud Partner of the ..
BU
04/09FLEX : Announces First Automotive News PACE Award Win
BU
04/09LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
04/03FLEX : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call
BU
03/18FLEX : Joins Open Invention Network Community
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 506 M
EBIT 2019 876 M
Net income 2019 340 M
Debt 2019 1 321 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,84
P/E ratio 2020 11,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 5 835 M
Chart FLEX LTD
Duration : Period :
Flex Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Offer Chief Executive Officer, EVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Capellas Chairman
François Barbier President-Global Operations & Components
Christopher E. Collier Chief Financial Officer
Gus Shahin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEX LTD47.04%5 835
HEXAGON23.53%18 916
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD49.14%14 520
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.41.69%12 230
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED19.29%9 052
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC8.25%7 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About