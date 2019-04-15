Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FLEX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities, including common stock and exchange-traded options on
such common stock, of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) from January 26, 2017
through October 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of
the important June 4, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action.
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Flex investors under the
federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Flex’s internal controls over financial reporting were
materially weak and deficient; (2) Flex had improperly accounted for
obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; (3)
Flex had experienced operational issues with its co-manufacturing
project with Nike which resulted in the winding down this project
because Flex was “unable to reach a commercially viable solution” for
the project; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Flex’s financial
statements and defendants’ statements about Flex’s business, operations,
and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant
times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that
investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 4, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1335.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law
Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com.
