Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FLEX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities, including common stock and exchange-traded options on such common stock, of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) from January 26, 2017 through October 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important June 4, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Flex investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Flex’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) Flex had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; (3) Flex had experienced operational issues with its co-manufacturing project with Nike which resulted in the winding down this project because Flex was “unable to reach a commercially viable solution” for the project; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Flex’s financial statements and defendants’ statements about Flex’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

