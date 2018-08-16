Flex Pharma Inc : 3-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Flex Pharma, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Log in
08/16/2018 | 09:21pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Flex Pharma, Inc. ("Flex Pharma" or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: FLKS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/503795/SCHALL.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 6, 2017, and June 12, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 20, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. Flex Pharma was overly optimistic regarding the approval chance and viability of FLX-787, its potential product for the treatment of ALS and CMT. This resulted in the Company making materially false and misleading public statements. When the market learned the true details about Flex Pharma, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
