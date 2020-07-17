Log in
FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(FSI)
Flexible International : FSI Announces Top Line Revenue in Second Quarter 2020

07/17/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

16 JULY 2020

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 16, 2020 - FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI, FRANKFURT: FXT),is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today the Company announces a year over year Increase in revenues for second quarter (Q2), 2020.

Sales were higher in Q2, 2020 than in Q2, 2019. Flexible Solutions' top line revenue increased from $6.770 million (Q2, 2019) to $7.609 million (Q2, 2020), up approximately 12% year over year.

CEO, Dan O'Brien states, 'We are pleased with the revenue increase compared to Q2 2019 especially given the difficulties posed by covid.'

Complete financial results will be available after market close on August 14, 2020, concurrent with the Company's SEC second quarter filings. A conference call will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time, Monday, August 17, 2020.

See the FSI August 14, 2020 financials news release for the dial in numbers.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company's NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division produces other crop enhancement products. Other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, the world's first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a 'liquid blanket' evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'Safe Harbor' for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International

6001 54th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4

Disclaimer

Flexible Solutions International Inc. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 17:00:07 UTC
