Flexible International : FSI Confirms Annual Dividend and Payment Date

NEWS RELEASE

19 Sept. 2019

FSI Confirms Annual Dividend and Payment Date

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 19, 2019 - FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI, FRANKFURT: FXT), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today the Company confirms that it will pay the second half of the $0.15 annual dividend ($0.075 per share) on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 1. The ex-dividend date will be September 30, 2019. This announcement is related to the $0.15 annual dividend announced in March of 2019. Note: the first half of this annual dividend was paid in April of 2019.

Mr. Dan O'Brien, CEO, states, 'This is the second and final dividend for 2019. The first dividend in 2020 will be paid in April. We look forward to continuing to reward our shareholders through our dividend program.'

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company's NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, the world's first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a 'liquid blanket' evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'Safe Harbor' for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.