FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC (FLXN)

FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC (FLXN)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/07/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced a grant of inducement stock options to four new employees for an aggregate of 10,500 shares of common stock. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants with an effective date of September 4, 2018. The stock options have an exercise price of $22.67 per share and were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and 1/48 of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with the Company. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement pursuant to which the stock option was granted.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past two years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and Flexion was also recognized as a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe in 2017.

Contact:
Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Flexion Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23,1 M
EBIT 2018 -168 M
Net income 2018 -177 M
Finance 2018 172 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 29,3x
EV / Sales 2019 6,60x
Capitalization 849 M
Chart FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Flexion Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 38,6 $
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Clayman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Mahaffy Chairman
David A. Arkowitz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil Bodick Chief Scientific Officer
Scott D. Kelley Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC-10.38%849
GILEAD SCIENCES1.73%94 477
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.25%46 014
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.24%42 238
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.33%10 974
GENMAB2.53%10 110
