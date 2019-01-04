Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Flexion Therapeutics Inc    FLXN

FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC (FLXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 04:00:01 pm
13.12 USD   +6.41%
2016FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 04:31pm EST

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced a grant of inducement stock options to four new employees for an aggregate of 53,700 shares of common stock. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants with an effective date of January 2, 2019. The stock options have an exercise price of $12.46 per share and were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and 1/48 of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with the Company. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement pursuant to which the stock option was granted.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past two years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.

Contact:
Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Flexion Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
04:31pFlexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
GL
10:50aFLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth-Quarter and Full-..
AQ
09:27aFLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
01/03FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth-Quarter and Full-..
AQ
01/02FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Enrolls First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of ZILRETTA® (tria..
AQ
2018Flexion Therapeutics to Report Preliminary Unaudited 2018 Revenue and Provide..
GL
2018FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for ZILRETTA
AQ
2018Flexion Therapeutics Submits Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZIL..
GL
2018FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
AQ
2018Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23,1 M
EBIT 2018 -164 M
Net income 2018 -174 M
Finance 2018 123 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 15,1x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,73x
Capitalization 472 M
Chart FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Flexion Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 37,3 $
Spread / Average Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Clayman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Mahaffy Chairman
David A. Arkowitz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil Bodick Chief Scientific Officer
Scott D. Kelley Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC8.92%472
GILEAD SCIENCES1.42%82 067
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.98%41 932
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.28%39 599
GENMAB-4.17%9 711
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC-2.25%7 184
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.