FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC (FLXN)

FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC (FLXN)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

02/01/2019 | 05:01pm EST

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced a grant of inducement stock options to 14 new employees for an aggregate of 51,000 shares of common stock. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants with an effective date of February 1, 2019. The stock options have an exercise price of $13.70 per share and were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and 1/48 of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with the Company. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement pursuant to which the stock option was granted.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past two years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.

Contact:
Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Flexion Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22,3 M
EBIT 2018 -163 M
Net income 2018 -173 M
Finance 2018 160 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 17,8x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,89x
Capitalization 556 M
Chart FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Flexion Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,9 $
Spread / Average Target 97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Clayman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Mahaffy Chairman
David A. Arkowitz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil Bodick Chief Scientific Officer
Scott D. Kelley Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC29.77%556
GILEAD SCIENCES11.93%90 566
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.88%48 789
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS14.93%45 641
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC28.02%9 336
GENMAB-11.27%8 927
