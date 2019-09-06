Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Flexion Therapeutics Inc    FLXN

FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC

(FLXN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced equity inducement grants to nine new employees consisting of an aggregate of 25,900 stock options and 4,350 restricted stock units. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants with an effective date of September 3, 2019. The stock options and restricted stock units were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $12.78 per share and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and 1/48 of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with the Company.

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each annual anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with the Company.  

The stock options and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option or restricted stock unit agreement, as applicable, covering the grant.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past three years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and Flexion was also recognized as a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe in 2017 and 2018.

Contact:
Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
04:30pFlexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
GL
08/28Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare..
GL
08/06FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/06FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results o..
AQ
08/06FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent ..
AQ
08/05FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
AQ
08/02Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
GL
07/30Flexion Therapeutics to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Augus..
GL
07/16FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Presents New Data Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZIL..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70,1 M
EBIT 2019 -139 M
Net income 2019 -150 M
Debt 2019 41,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,34x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,35x
EV / Sales2019 7,70x
EV / Sales2020 4,50x
Capitalization 499 M
Chart FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Flexion Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,89  $
Last Close Price 13,10  $
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Clayman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Mahaffy Chairman
David A. Arkowitz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil Bodick Chief Scientific Officer
Scott D. Kelley Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC15.72%499
GILEAD SCIENCES2.41%81 129
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.54%46 230
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.52%31 663
GENMAB33.96%13 763
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.18%8 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group